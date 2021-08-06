- Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live: India's women's hockey team eyes bronze medal
Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live: India's women's hockey team eyes bronze medal
India's women's hockey team will play against Great Britain in the bronze medal match at Tokyo Olympics 2020 today
Topics
2020 Tokyo olympics | Bajrang Punia | Indian Hockey Team
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Indian women's hockey team | Photo: Official Website Of Hockey India
After India's men's hockey team bagged a bronze, the women's hockey team will play against Great Britain in the bronze medal match at Tokyo Olympics 2020 today. The Rani Rammpal-led side would look to clinch the coveted medal as they face a fierce rival.
Meanwhile, Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar would continue their campaing in women's individual golf round 3.
India's medal-hopful Bajrang Punia will be in action today in the men's freestyle 65kg category while Seema Bisla will take on Sarra Hamdi in women's freestyle 50kg.
Tokyo Olympics 2020 live telecast India and streaming details
The live broadcast of India’s Olympics matches will take place on Sony Sports Network. Sony TEN 1 HD/SD, Sony TEN 2 HD/SD and Sony SIX HD/SD with English commentary. Sony TEN 3 HD/SD to live telecast Tokyo Olympics 2021 with Hindi Commentary. DD Sports will live broadcast India matches on its Direct-to-home DTH service.
The live streaming of Olympics 2021 will be available on Sony LIV App and website.
Stay tuned for Olympics 2021 live updates….
