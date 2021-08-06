JUST IN
Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live: India's women's hockey team eyes bronze medal

India's women's hockey team will play against Great Britain in the bronze medal match at Tokyo Olympics 2020 today

BS Web team 

Indian women's hockey team
Indian women's hockey team | Photo: Official Website Of Hockey India
After India's men's hockey team bagged a bronze, the women's hockey team will play against Great Britain in the bronze medal match at Tokyo Olympics 2020 today. The Rani Rammpal-led side would look to clinch the coveted medal as they face a fierce rival. 

Meanwhile, Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar would continue their campaing in women's individual golf round 3. 

India's medal-hopful Bajrang Punia will be in action today  in the men's freestyle 65kg category while Seema Bisla will take on Sarra Hamdi in women's freestyle 50kg. 


Here's how India's schedule looks like today:

Men's 50 km walk final - Gurpreet Singh - 2:00 AM

Golf - Women's individual R3 - Aditi Ashok, Diksha Dagar - 4:00 AM

Women's 20km walk final - Bhawna Jat, Priyanka Goswami - 1:00 PM

Hockey Women's Bronze Medal - GB vs IND - 7:00 AM

Wrestling - Men's freestyle 65kg 1/8 Final - Bajrang Punia vs E. Akmataliev - 8 AM onwards

Wrestling - Women's freestyle 50kg 1/8 Final - Seema Bisla vs Sarra Hamdi - 8 AM onwards

Athletics - Men's 4x400m relay Heat 2 - Amoj Jacob, Naganathan Pandi, Arokia Rajiv, Nirma Noah Tom, Muhammed Anas - 5:07 PM

