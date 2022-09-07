PAK vs AFG Asia Cup Super Four Live: Pakistan win toss, opt to bowl first

JUST IN
Pakistan vs Afghanistan Live Updates: In their second match of the Super Four stage in Asia Cup 2022, Afghanistan will face Pakistan and will need a victory to keep their own and India's hopes alive

Indian cricket fans will have all their eyes open in a match that does not involve India. As Afghanistan take on Pakistan in the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup 2022, the Indian team’s chances also hang by a thread. Afghanistan, who have already lost a game against Sri Lanka, must win against Pakistan to have any chance of reaching the final. 

If Afghanistan beat Pakistan tonight at the Sharjah Cricket Ground, they will have two points and when they face India in the last game, they would want a win and for Pakistan to lose against Sri Lanka to make it to the final. 

For India to qualify, Afghanistan must beat Pakistan and then India must beat Afghanistan and Pakistan must lose to Sri Lanka big time. There is a lot of permutation and combination involved in India making the final, a few in Afghanistan making the final. 

For Pakistan, the pathway is very clear. Win against Afghanistan and it would be a Pakistan vs Sri Lanka final irrespective of the results of the remaining two Super Four matches. 

PAK vs AFG Asia Cup 2022 Toss

The Pakistan skipper Babar Azam won the toss and decided to bowl first at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium against Mohammad Nabi-led Afghanistan.

Pak vs Afg: How do the teams shape up?

The Pakistani team has made no changes from their victory against India while Afghanistan have made two changes. Azmatullah Omarzai has come in place of Samiullah Shinwari who dropped Bhanuka Rajapaksa’s catch in the last game and Naveen-Ul-Haq has been replaced by Fareed Ahmad Malik

Pakistan Playing 11

Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah

Afghanistan Playing 11

Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi

