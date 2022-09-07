Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Super 4: What India can gain from this match?

Asia Cup 2022 is in its last phase, and only two teams can qualify for the finals. Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Afghanistan and India are still in the competition. Sri Lanka is looking stronger after winning 2 of their three matches, whereas Pakistan is in the second spot after their last encounter against India.

Tonight's match between Afghanistan and Pakistan will not only be crucial for Afghanistan-Pakistan, but also for India. After topping their group stages, Afghanistan and India have become a victim of a similar fate and lost their initial matches.

Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Super 4: Pakistan Playing XI

Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah

Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Super 4: Afghanistan Playing XI

Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Samiullah Shinwari, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Super 4: Head to Head (Overall)

This is not the first encounter between Afghanistan and Pakistan. Both have played four One Day International matches (ODI), and two T20 International games (T20I). Pakistan has remained unbeatable in all the matches.

Format Matches Pak Won Afghanistan won Draw ODI 4 4 0 0 T20 2 2 0 0 Test 0 0 0 0 Total 6 6 0 0

Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Super 4: Last five matches of Pakistan

Date Opponent Venue Result 16/12/2021 West Indies National Stadium (Karachi) Pakistan won by 7 wickets 5/4/2022 Australia Gaddafi Stadium Australia won by 3 wickets 28/08/2022 India Dubai International Stadium India won by 5 wickets 2/9/2022 Hong Kong Sharjah Stadium Pakistan won by 155 runs 4/9/2022 India Dubai International Stadium Pakistan won by 5 wickets

Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Super 4: Last five matches of Afghanistan

Date Opponent Venue Result 15/08/2022 Ireland Civil Service Cricket Club Afghanistan won by 27 runs 17/08/2022 Ireland Civil Service Cricket Club Ireland won by 7 wickets 27/08/2022 Sri Lanka Dubai International Cricket Stadium Afghanistan won by 8 wickets 30/08/2022 Bangladesh Sharjah Cricket Stadium Afghanistan won by 7 wickets 3/9/2022 Sri Lanka Sharjah Cricket Stadium Sri Lanka won by 4 wickets

Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Super 4: How can India qualify for the finals?

Although it seems nearly impossible, India will have to rely on Afghanistan's victory against Pakistan with a good margin. After Pakistan's defeat, India will have to defeat Afghanistan in their next game and wait for Sri Lanka to beat Pakistan with a good margin.

Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Super 4: What if Pakistan wins?

Pakistan's victory would put an end to all the speculations. If Pakistan wins today, they will be qualified for the finals along with Sri Lanka. On the other hand, India and Afghanistan will be knocked out of the tournament.

Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Super 4: What if Afghanistan wins?

Afghanistan's victory against Pakistan will ensure that no team gets knocked out today. If Pakistan breaks their winning streak, Afghanistan, India and Pakistan will have to win their next matches with good margins to qualify for the finals. Besides, Sri Lanka will automatically qualify for the finals.

(Written by Zuhair Zaidi)