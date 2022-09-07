Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Super 4: What India can gain from this match?

-
ALSO READ
Ban vs Afg, Asia Cup 2022, Match 3: Predicted 11, time, weather and pitch
India vs Sri Lanka, Super 4 Asia Cup 2022: Live streaming, where to watch?
India vs Bangladesh Women's World Cup: Live Streaming, Pitch and Weather
Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh, Head to Head: Previous matches, qualification
CWC 2022 IND vs BAN Preview: Mithali's girls wary of upset from Joty and co
-
Asia Cup 2022 is in its last phase, and only two teams can qualify for the finals. Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Afghanistan and India are still in the competition. Sri Lanka is looking stronger after winning 2 of their three matches, whereas Pakistan is in the second spot after their last encounter against India.
Also read | Asia Cup 2022, Super 4: Sri Lanka remains unbeatable in Super 4
Tonight's match between Afghanistan and Pakistan will not only be crucial for Afghanistan-Pakistan, but also for India. After topping their group stages, Afghanistan and India have become a victim of a similar fate and lost their initial matches.
Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Super 4: Pakistan Playing XI
Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah
Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Super 4: Afghanistan Playing XI
Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Samiullah Shinwari, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi
Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Super 4: Head to Head (Overall)
This is not the first encounter between Afghanistan and Pakistan. Both have played four One Day International matches (ODI), and two T20 International games (T20I). Pakistan has remained unbeatable in all the matches.
|Format
|Matches
|Pak Won
|Afghanistan won
|Draw
|ODI
|4
|4
|0
|0
|T20
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Test
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Total
|6
|6
|0
|0
Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Super 4: Last five matches of Pakistan
|Date
|Opponent
|Venue
|Result
|16/12/2021
|West Indies
|National Stadium (Karachi)
|Pakistan won by 7 wickets
|5/4/2022
|Australia
|Gaddafi Stadium
|Australia won by 3 wickets
|28/08/2022
|India
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium
|India won by 5 wickets
|2/9/2022
|Hong Kong
|Sharjah Cricket Stadium
|Pakistan won by 155 runs
|4/9/2022
|India
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium
|Pakistan won by 5 wickets
Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Super 4: Last five matches of Afghanistan
|Date
|Opponent
|Venue
|Result
|15/08/2022
|Ireland
|Civil Service Cricket Club
|Afghanistan won by 27 runs
|17/08/2022
|Ireland
|Civil Service Cricket Club
|Ireland won by 7 wickets
|27/08/2022
|Sri Lanka
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium
|Afghanistan won by 8 wickets
|30/08/2022
|Bangladesh
|Sharjah Cricket Stadium
|Afghanistan won by 7 wickets
|3/9/2022
|Sri Lanka
|Sharjah Cricket Stadium
|Sri Lanka won by 4 wickets
Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Super 4: How can India qualify for the finals?
Although it seems nearly impossible, India will have to rely on Afghanistan's victory against Pakistan with a good margin. After Pakistan's defeat, India will have to defeat Afghanistan in their next game and wait for Sri Lanka to beat Pakistan with a good margin.
Also read | ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022: Schedule, groups, teams, time and venue
Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Super 4: What if Pakistan wins?
Pakistan's victory would put an end to all the speculations. If Pakistan wins today, they will be qualified for the finals along with Sri Lanka. On the other hand, India and Afghanistan will be knocked out of the tournament.
Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Super 4: What if Afghanistan wins?
Afghanistan's victory against Pakistan will ensure that no team gets knocked out today. If Pakistan breaks their winning streak, Afghanistan, India and Pakistan will have to win their next matches with good margins to qualify for the finals. Besides, Sri Lanka will automatically qualify for the finals.
(Written by Zuhair Zaidi)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor