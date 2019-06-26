- Reliance Infra bags Rs 7,000-cr Versova-Bandra Sea Link project in Mumbai
- Indian tyre companies to gain from CVD duty on Chinese imports; top picks
- ICICI Bank, Power Finance, and 12 other stocks hit 52-week highs on BSE 500
- ICRA downgrades Piramal Capital's loans, bonds from "AA+" to "AA"
- ICRA downgrades Edelweiss Debentures on wholesale loan book's vulnerability
- Pompeo, PM Modi meet to exchange views on key India-US strategic issues
- Here's how traders can use delta and gamma for options trading
- Water crisis is man-made, India needs to drought-proof its cities
- Asus 6z first sale starts today at 12 PM: Know price, specs, launch offers
ICC CWC 2019, Pak vs NZ Live score: Pakistan's battle for survival today
Head to head, Pakistan have an advantage as they won 54 out of 70 matches while New Zealand won 48. Check Pakistan vs New Zealand LIVE score, toss updates and match commentary
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi celebrates after bowling out Australia's Glenn Maxwell during the Cricket World Cup match between Australia and Pakistan at the County Ground in Taunton, south west England
Check 2019 cricket world cup points table here
Pakistan vs New Zealand head to head
Overall: 70
New Zealand: 48
Pakistan: 54
Abandoned: 1
No result: 3
Tied: 1
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: New Zealand vs Pakistan LIVE score
ICC CWC 2019, MATCH 33: Pak vs NZ LIVE streaming
Pakistan vs New Zealand world cup match will start at 3:00 pm IST. The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 in English Commentary and on Star Sports Hindi HD, in Hindi Commentary. You can also live stream Pak vs NZ cricket match on the Hotstar app and the Hotstar website.
Stay tuned for Pakistan vs New Zealand LIVE score, toss, playing 11 updates and match commentary here
