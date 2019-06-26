JUST IN
ICC CWC 2019, Pak vs NZ Live score: Pakistan's battle for survival today

Head to head, Pakistan have an advantage as they won 54 out of 70 matches while New Zealand won 48. Check Pakistan vs New Zealand LIVE score, toss updates and match commentary

BS Web Team 

Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi celebrates after bowling out Australia's Glenn Maxwell during the Cricket World Cup match between Australia and Pakistan at the County Ground in Taunton, south west England
In today’s match of ICC cricket World Cup 2019 (CWC), Pakistan will play another must-win game when they take on New Zealand, the most consistent team in the World Cup so far, at Edgbaston in Birmingham. Pakistan have played according to their 'unpredictable team' tag in the tournament so far. They have registered wins against tournament favourites England and South Africa. However, they have also conceded comprehensive defeats against West Indies, Australia and India. On the other hand, New Zealand have been a team which has improved constantly with each passing game. Skipper Kane Williamson has been in tremendous form and has already scored two daddy hundreds.
 
Check 2019 cricket world cup points table here

Pakistan vs New Zealand head to head
Overall: 70
New Zealand: 48
Pakistan: 54
Abandoned: 1
No result: 3
Tied: 1
 
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: New Zealand vs Pakistan LIVE score
 
 
ICC CWC 2019, MATCH 33: Pak vs NZ LIVE streaming
 
Pakistan vs New Zealand world cup match will start at 3:00 pm IST. The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 in English Commentary and on Star Sports Hindi HD, in Hindi Commentary. You can also live stream Pak vs NZ cricket match on the Hotstar app and the Hotstar website.
 
Stay tuned for Pakistan vs New Zealand LIVE score, toss, playing 11 updates and match commentary here

