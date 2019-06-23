JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 » News

ICC CWC 2019 Pak vs SA Live score: Battle of survival at Lords today

Head to head in World Cups, South Africa have won 3 out of 4 matches while Pakistan won one. Check Pakistan vs South Africa LIVE score, toss updates and match commentary

BS Web Team 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

ICC cricket World Cup 2019, South Africa cricket team
South Africa cricket team. Photo: Reuters
In today’s match of ICC cricket World Cup 2019, Pakistan cricket team will take on South Africa cricket team at Lord’s cricket ground in London. It will not be any regular World Cup encounter when Pakistan take on South Africa at the Lord's on Sunday. Two teams will be clashing at the historic ground to stay alive in the 2019 edition of the World Cup. While Pakistan have stayed true to their unpredictable nature -- losing to West Indies, Australia and India while beating hosts England - South Africa have been the biggest disappointment of this edition of the showpiece event as they have failed to even stage a fight. Head to head in World Cups, South Africa have won 3 out of 4 matches while Pakistan won 1.

Check 2019 cricket world cup points table here 
 
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Pakistan vs South Africa LIVE score
 
 
ICC CWC 2019, MATCH 30: Pak vs SA LIVE streaming
 
Pakistan vs South Africa world cup match will start at 3:00 pm IST. The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 in English Commentary and on Star Sports Hindi HD, in Hindi Commentary. You can also live stream Pak vs SS cricket match on the Hotstar app and the Hotstar website.
 
Stay tuned for Pakistan vs South Africa LIVE score, toss, playing 11 updates and match commentary here

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh