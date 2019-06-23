- Amazon pumps Rs 450 cr in India payments unit as e-wallet market hots up
- Privatise mining firms to bring down $400 bn of imports: Anil Agarwal to PM
- Cement emits 7% of global carbon dioxide, more than all trucks in the world
- Small and cheap: Buzzwords attracting investors to India's space start-ups
- Govt recognises ONGC as HPCL's promoter after 15-month impasse
ICC CWC 2019 Pak vs SA Live score: Battle of survival at Lords today
Head to head in World Cups, South Africa have won 3 out of 4 matches while Pakistan won one. Check Pakistan vs South Africa LIVE score, toss updates and match commentary
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
South Africa cricket team. Photo: Reuters
Check 2019 cricket world cup points table here
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Pakistan vs South Africa LIVE score
ICC CWC 2019, MATCH 30: Pak vs SA LIVE streaming
Pakistan vs South Africa world cup match will start at 3:00 pm IST. The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 in English Commentary and on Star Sports Hindi HD, in Hindi Commentary. You can also live stream Pak vs SS cricket match on the Hotstar app and the Hotstar website.
Stay tuned for Pakistan vs South Africa LIVE score, toss, playing 11 updates and match commentary here
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More