Pankaj Advani has 23 world titles, but he's showing no signs of stopping

Ask Pankaj Advani about some of his sporting heroes and he reels off names of some genuine heavyweights.

Dhyan Chand, Roger Federer, Michael Schumacher — athletes who not only dominated their sport but pretty much reset the limits of what’s humanly possible. “For me, the greatest inspiration is people who become the very definition of their sport… athletes who raise the bar and become fine sporting ambassadors,” he says. Advani is one of the gentlest of souls you’ll ever come across, but behind the unperturbed, smiling exterior is a man obsessed ...