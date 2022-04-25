PBKS vs CSK: Pitch Report, Weather and Dew Update of Wankhede Stadium

-
-
The Chennai Super Kings are fresh from a great win against Mumbai Indians which saw vintage MS Dhoni finish the job on the last ball by hitting a boundary, albeit a four and not a six, but still, it was a great last-ball finish to instigate hops in the minds of the players and followers of the Super Kings.
The Punjab Kings, on the other hand, have lost two back-to-back games ina a very poor manner where they were almost annihilated by the opposition. Therefore they would be looking to bounce back when Mayank Agarwal’s men take on Ravindra Jadeja’s at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 25, 2022, from 07:30 pm IST.
PBKS vs CSK Pitch Report
The Wankhede pitch has been a batter’s paradise with the ball coming nicely onto the bat and dew in the second innings making it an even easier prospect for the men with the bat in their hands. A similar pitch is expected for the match between PBKS and CSK too and it might be a high scoring bonanza
PBKS vs CSK Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Weather Report
The relative humidity will increase from 61% at 07:30 pm, the time of the start of the match to 78% by 11:30 pm, the time of the end of the match. With dew point being at 24-25 degrees Celcius and temperature fluctuating between 30 -28 degrees Celcius, a lot of dew would be expected at the ground. Thus Wankheded for the Punjab vs Chennai match will see a lot of dew and cause a lot of problems for the bowlers in the second innings.
PBKS vs CSK Live Streaming
The PBKS vs CSK match would start at 07:30 pm IST at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. This match between Punjab and Chennai can be watched Live and Exclusive on your TV sets via Star Sports Network. To watch the match on the go, people can also tune into Hotstar Mobile Application and website.
When and Where would PBKS vs CSK IPL 2022 Match take place?
The match between PBKS and CSKwould begin at 07:30 pm Indian Standard Time and 1400 hrs GMT on April 25, 2022, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Maharashtra. It is one of the four venues selected for this year's Indian Premier League.
Where can people watch the IPL 2022 Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings Live and Exclusive?
People can watch Mayank Agarwal’s Punjab Kings face Ravindra Jadeja’s Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2022 Live and Exclusive on the Star Sports Network on their Television sets. On Smart Phones and online, the IPL 2022 match between PBKS and CSK can be Live Streamed on Hotstar Application and Website.
