PBKS vs LSG: Predicted Playing 11 and Toss timing of IPL 2022 Match 42

A confident Punjab Kings, coming on the back of a brilliant win against Chennai Super Kings will take on the Lucknow Super Giants who are also coming off a win against the Mumbai Indians.
By winning this game at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune, Punjab have a chance of making their way into the top four and they would displace Lucknow from their position in the top four. Thus the team from UP will be eager to win this equally as well.
Therefore it is important to know how the teams shape up before this game and the players that will be part of the Playing 11.
Here's how the Playing 11 of PBKS and LSG would look like
As for the Punjab Kings, they rested the likes of Shahrukh Khan, Odeon Smith and Vaibhav Arora and while the replacements in form of Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Rishi Dhawan played important roles in the victory the replacement of Vaibhav in the form of Sandeep Sharma wasn’t really up to the mark and hence Punjab could think of playing Vaibhav again.
The Super Giants on the other hand are happily playing the players they have trusted. Mohsin Khan who came in place of injured Avesh Khan also did well and made himself noticed. Though he will be dropped if Avesh is fully fit and that would be the only change in the Lucknow Playing 11. But there is no doubt now that he will always remain in the reckoning for a chance in future.
PBKS Predicted Playing 11
Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal (C), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jonny Bairstow, Jitesh Sharma (Wk), Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Sandeep Sharma/ Vaibhav Arora
LSG Predicted Playing 11
Quinton de Kock (Wk), KL Rahul (C), Manish Pandey, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Avesh Khan/Mohsin Khan, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi
IPL 2022 Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants Toss Timing and Details
Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants today's IPL 2022 match will begin at 07:30 pm IST and 1400 hrs GMT. Thus the toss between Punjab captain Mayank Agarwal and Lucknow skipper KL Rahul would take place 30 minutes before the match start time. Hence, the PBKS vs LSG toss in today’s match would take place at 07:00 pm IST and 1330 hrs GMT.
PBKS IPL 2022 Squad
Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Sandeep Sharma, Arshdeep Singh, Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Vaibhav Arora, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Prabhsimran Singh, Benny Howell, Baltej Singh, Writtick Chatterjee, Prerak Mankad, Ishan Porel, Atharva Taide, Ansh Patel, Raj Bawa
LSG IPL 2022 Squad
Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul(c), Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Manan Vohra, Kyle Mayers, Evin Lewis, Shahbaz Nadeem, Ankit Rajpoot, Andrew Tye, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav
