PBKS vs RR: Pitch Report, Weather and Dew Update of Wankhede Stadium

-
ALSO READ
IPL 2022 CSK vs PBKS: Pitch Report and Dew Update of Brabourne Stadium
PBKS vs GT: Pitch Report, Weather and Dew Update of Brabourne Stadium
MI vs PBKS: Pitch Report, Weather and Dew Update of MCA Stadium, Pune
PBKS vs SRH: Pitch Report, Weather and Dew Update of DY Patil Stadium
DC vs PBKS: Pitch Report, Weather and Dew Update of Brabourne Stadium
-
The Rajasthan Royals lost badly in their last game against Mumbai Indians, which was unexpected given their great run of form in the last few games. On the other hand, Punjab Kings were brilliant against table-toppers Gujarat Titans and beat them comprehensively to get some momentum behind them.
These two teams will now take on each other at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on May 07th from 03:30 pm IST.
PBKS vs RR Pitch Report
The Wankhede pitch has been a batter’s paradise with the ball coming nicely onto the bat and dew in the second innings making it an even easier prospect for the men with the bat in their hands. A similar pitch is expected for the match between PBKS vs RR too and it might be a high scoring bonanza
PBKS vs RR Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Weather Report
The relative humidity will increase from 56% at 03:30 pm, the time of the start of the match to 71% by 07:30 pm, the time of the end of the match. The temperature will be fluctuating between 33 -31 degrees Celsius. It will be a day game and hence there would be no question of dew as it would be a day game. Thus the Punjab and Rajasthan match will see players battling the heatwave.
PBKS vs RR Live Streaming
The PBKS vs RR match would start at 03:30 pm IST at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. This match between Punjab and Rajasthan can be watched Live and Exclusive on your TV sets via Star Sports Network. To watch the match on the go, people can also tune into Hotstar Mobile Application and website.
When and Where would the PBKS vs RR IPL 2022 Match take place?
The match between PBKS and RR would begin at 03:30 pm Indian Standard Time and 1000 hrs GMT on May 07, 2022, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Maharashtra. It is one of the four venues selected for this year's Indian Premier League.
Where can people watch the IPL 2022 Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Live and Exclusive?
People can watch Mayank Agarwal’s Punjab Kings play against Sanju Samson’s Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2022 Live and Exclusive on the Star Sports Network on their Television sets. On SmartPhones and online, the IPL 2022 match between PBKS and RR can be Live Streamed on Hotstar Application and Website.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor