PBKS vs RR: Predicted Playing 11 and Toss timing of IPL 2022 Match 52

The Punjab Kings would be hoping to0 get themselves ahead in the race for a Playoff position as they take on the Rajasthan Royals. Only two points separate the two teams and they have played an equal number of games too. Thus this game is very important for both sides.
If Punjab win today, they would jump to the third position in the points table with 12 points to their name. But if Rajasthan win, they can get to the second place ahead of the Lucknow Super Giants. Thus, this game holds a lot of importance.
Here's how the Playing 11 of PBKS and RR would look like
Although Punjab Kings might not make any changes in the Playing 11 as this Playing 11 has given the two wins in the last three games and thus it looks like a settled 11.
On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals could do really well by playing Jimmy Neesham in place of Karun Nair as he is someone who can smoke the ball a long way at the death and can also give 1-2 quick overs in the middle. Rajasthan is really lacking in death hitting abilities.
PBKS Predicted Playing 11
Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Sandeep Sharma
RR Predicted Playing 11
Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Karun Nair, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen
IPL 2022 Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Toss Timing and Details
Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals today's IPL 2022 match will begin at 03:30 pm IST and 1000 hrs GMT. Thus the toss between Punjab captain Mayank Agarwal and Rajasthan skipper Sanju Samson would take place 30 minutes before the match start time. Hence, the PBKS vs RR toss in today’s match would take place at 03:00 pm IST and 0930 hrs GMT.
RR IPL 2022 Squad
Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Karun Nair, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen, James Neesham, Rassie van der Dussen, Navdeep Saini, KC Cariappa, Daryl Mitchell, Obed McCoy, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anunay Singh, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Garhwal
PBKS IPL 2022 Squad
Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal(c), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Sandeep Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Ishan Porel, Harpreet Brar, Prabhsimran Singh, Nathan Ellis, Vaibhav Arora, Benny Howell, Baltej Singh, Writtick Chatterjee, Prerak Mankad, Atharva Taide, Ansh Patel, Raj Bawa
