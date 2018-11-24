PKL 2018 U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi LIVE: Siddharth up against Delhi corners

-
ALSO READ
PKL 2018 Day 10 highlights: Fazel's U Mumba beat Haryana Steelers 42-32
PKL 2018, Day 33 highlights: U Mumba beat Thalaivas 36-22; Patna beat Delhi
PKL 2018 highlights, Day 24: Bengaluru Bulls beat UP Yoddha 35-29
PKL 2018 Day 4 highlights: Bengaluru Bulls thrash Tamil Thalaivas 48-37
PKL 2018 Day 14 highlights: Pune beat Bengaluru in last-minute thriller
-
On Day 41 of VIVO Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 2018) season six, the first match will be played between U Mumba and Dabang Delhi while in today’s second match Bengaluru Bulls lock horns with Tamil Thalaivas at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Stadium in Pune. In head to head battle, U Mumba hold the advantage over Dabang Delhi as they have won 9 of the 11 matches. U Mumba’s three-game winning streak came to an end against Gujarat in their previous game. Despite the loss, Siddharth Desai was at his usual best and brought up his 9th Super 10 in 13 matches. He had 13 raid points at an excellent raid strike rate of 76.
Click here to view the full VIVO ProKabaddi League 2018 points table.
PKL 2018, Day 41, Match 2: Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas
In today’s second kabaddi match of PKL 2018, Bengaluru Bulls take on Tamil Thalaivas at 2100 (IST). Bengaluru Bulls and Tamil Thalaivas have played 5 matches in PKL, out of which Bengaluru Bulls have won 4 matches including both meetings in PKL 2018. This is also the clash between the top of bottom side of Zone B league table. This will be the third and final meeting between these two teams in PKL 2018. Their first meeting ended in a 48-37 victory for the Bulls in the Chennai leg.
Stay Tuned for PKL 2018 LIVE match updates