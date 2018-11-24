PKL 2018 U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi LIVE: Siddharth up against Delhi corners

On Day 41 of VIVO Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 2018) season six, the first match will be played between U Mumba and Dabang Delhi while in today’s second match Bengaluru Bulls lock horns with Tamil Thalaivas at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Stadium in Pune. In head to head battle, U Mumba hold the advantage over Dabang Delhi as they have won 9 of the 11 matches. U Mumba’s three-game winning streak came to an end against Gujarat in their previous game. Despite the loss, Siddharth Desai was at his usual best and brought up his 9th Super 10 in 13 matches. He had 13 raid points at an excellent raid strike rate of 76.



Click here to view the full VIVO ProKabaddi League 2018 points table.

PKL 2018, Day 41, Match 2: Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas

In today’s second kabaddi match of PKL 2018, Bengaluru Bulls take on Tamil Thalaivas at 2100 (IST). Bengaluru Bulls and Tamil Thalaivas have played 5 matches in PKL, out of which Bengaluru Bulls have won 4 matches including both meetings in This is also the clash between the top of bottom side of Zone B league table. This will be the third and final meeting between these two teams in Their first meeting ended in a 48-37 victory for the Bulls in the Chennai leg.

Stay Tuned for LIVE match updates