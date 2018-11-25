PKL 2018: Can Patna Pirates overcome Bengaluru Bulls' challenge today

In today’s match of VIVO Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 2018) season six, the first match will be played between Dabang Delhi and Haryana Steelers while in the second match, defending champions Patna Pirates lock horns with Bengaluru Bulls at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Indoor stadium in Pune. In the head-to-head battle, Haryana Steelers have beaten Dabang Delhi in 4 of their 5 encounters. Haryana completed a clean sweep in PKL 5 and Delhi were able to get their first win against the Steelers only in the last meeting. In the first meeting of PKL 2018, Haryana defeated Delhi 34-31 while in the second encounter Delhi came victorious.

Click here to view the full VIVO Pro Kabaddi League 2018 points table.



PKL 2018, Day 42, Match: Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls



In today’s second match, Patna Pirates take on Bengaluru Bulls at 2100 IST. Patna Pirates and Bengaluru Bulls have played each other 13 times in PKL. This will be their second meeting in Patna lead the head-to-head 9-3 with one match ending in a tie. However, Bengaluru Bulls won their first meeting of 43-41 in a last-minute thriller. led the way for Bengaluru with 14 raid points including a crucial point on a DoD raid in the final raid of the match. While Patna’s Pardeep Narwal scored only 3 raid points in 12 raids.

