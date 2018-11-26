PKL 2018 Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans LIVE: Vishal-Abozar in action

PKL 2018, Day 43: Today kabaddi match schedule Match 1: Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans Match 2: Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddha
In today’s match of VIVO Pro Kabaddi League season six (PKL 2018), the first match will be played between Tamil Thalaivas and Telugu Titans, who are also called the Southern Derby, while in the second match Bengaluru Bulls lock horns with UP Yoddha at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Indoor Stadium in Pune. After losing all 4 meetings prior Tamil Thalaivas finally managed to beat Telugu Titans when they last meet in PKL 2018. If Tamil Thalaivas don't get any point from tonight's match, the best they can do is equalise the last season's minimum points tally for playoff (60 points by UP) but they have to win all of their remaining 7 games to do that.
Click here to view the full VIVO Pro Kabaddi League 2018 points table.
PKL 2018, Day 43, Match 2: Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddha
In today’s second match, Bengaluru Bulls take on UP Yoddha at 2100 IST in Pune. Bengaluru Bulls and U.P Yoddha have faced each other 5 times in Pro Kabaddi League so far and Bengaluru have the edge, having won 4 of them. Except their first meeting, Bengaluru have won last 4 encounters against UP Yoddha. This match is kind of the do-or-die for UP Yoddha as if they don’t get any point from in today’s kabaddi match, the maximum they can reach in PKL 2018 points table is to 59 points (by winning their remaining 6 matches) and last season no team has reached to the playoffs with less than 60 points.
PKL 2018, Day 43 Live streaming details
Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddha and Tamil Thalaivas ve Telugu Titans matches will be broadcast on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD in English commentary and Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD in Hindi Commentary.
