PKL 2018: Sunil Kumar to lead Gujarat Fortunegiants squad in sixth season

Gujarat Fortunegaints, owned by Adani Wilmar Limited, named Sunil Kumar as their captain for Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 2018) sixth season. The Fortunegiants play their home matches at The Arena by TransStadia. Gujarat Fortune Giants Coach Manpreet Singh made some crucial decisions at the auctions. The team management was all poised and emerged with a very competitive squad. The team management of Gujarat had earlier made shocking decisions of not retaining either Fazel or Abozar as both of them were sublime in the fifth season. Gujarat Fortunegiants consist of 9 raiders, 7 defenders and 3 all-rounders. Sachin Tanwar, who made debut last season, was an instant hit and Fortune giants will hope that he should keep his form going and bring wonders for the team. Meanwhile, Mahendra Rajput previously played for Bengal Warriors till season 4 before making a switch to Gujarat's team. Rajput was a lifesaver last year and brought in the much-required points for the Fortunegiants when they needed them most.
Here is Gujarat Fortunegiants full squad:
|Player Name
|Defender/All rounder/Raider
|Sunil Kumar ©
|Defender, right cover
|Ajay Kumar
|Raider
|Dharmender
|Raider
|Dong Geon Lee
|Raider
|K Prapanjan
|Raider
|Lalit Chaudhary
|Raider
|Mahendra Ganesh Rajput
|Raider
|Sachin
|Raider
|Shubham Ashok Palkar
|Raider
|Yashwant Bishnoi
|Raider
|Amit
|Defender, right cover
|Parvesh Bhainswal
|Defender, left cover
|Vikram Kandola
|Defender, left cover
|Amit Jaivir Sharma
|Defender, left corner
|C Kalai Arasan
|Defender, left corner
|Sachin Vittala
|Defender, left corner
|Ruturaj Shivaji Koravi
|Defender
|Anil
|All rounder
|Hadi Oshtorak
|All rounder
|Rohit Gulia
|All rounder