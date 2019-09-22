PKL 2019: Top defenders of Pro Kabaddi to feature in today's match

In Match 102 of Pro Kabaddi 2019, will lock horns with at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, on Sunday. If manage to win today’s match, they will move to 4th position of PKL points table. They will be level with UP Yoddha on 53 points, but by virtue of better score difference will stay ahead of them.

Battle of U Mumba’s big 3 vs Gujarat’s Cover Defenders



and were best sides last season as they finished 2nd and 1st respectively in Zone A. However, U Mumba have a slight dip in their form but they are still competitive with a 50 per cent win rate this season. On the other hand, Gujarat have been struggling for wins with a win percentage of 29. Both teams still rank either 1st or 2nd when it comes to most defensive metrics, but their tackle point average has been low.

Team Performance In League Phase U Mumba Vs. Gujarat Fortunegiants PKL 6 PKL 7 PKL 6 PKL 7 15 8 Wins 17 5 5 7 Losses 3 10 2 1 Ties 2 2 68% 50% Win % 77% 29%

U Mumba have the 3rd best tackle strike rate among all teams (47) while Gujarat are 2nd best tackle strike rate(49). They are also the two best teams when it comes to having the lowest failed tackle percentage – 55 per cent for Gujarat, 56.8 per cent for U Mumba. They also concede the fewest raid points among all teams – 14.3 for Gujarat, 15.6 for U Mumba. Both teams currently have a tackle strike rate of 47 which is joint-best in the league. However, in terms of their tackle point average, both teams are 8th best in the league.

Defence Comparison – PKL 7 U Mumba Vs. Gujarat Fortunegiants 9.9 (8th) Avg. Tackle Pts. 9.9 (8th) 47 (3rd) Tackle SR 49 (2nd) 56.8% (2nd) Failed Tackle % 55% (1st) 15.6 (2nd) Avg. Raid Pts. Conceded 14.3 (1st)



Mumbai vs Gujarat kabaddi match will also feature two of the top four defensive pairs in U Mumba’s pair of Fazel Atrachali and Surinder Singh has been the top pair with 32 tackle points to their name while Gujarat’s Sunil-Parvesh combo are joint 4th.

Top Defensive Pairs – PKL 7 Pair Name Tackle Points Fazel Atrachali-Surinder Singh 32 Mahender Singh-Saurabh Nandal 30 Jaideep-Neeraj Kumar 29 Parvesh Bhainswal-Sunil Kumar 28 Vishal Bhardwaj-Abozar Mighani 28

During the first half of the match against Jaipur Pink Panthers it looked like Gujarat were out of sorts as their defence failed to grab crucial tackle points. But they launched a furious comeback in the 2nd half with a 100 per cent success rate in their tackles. They made 11 tackles and all 11 were successful. It was one of their best performances of Pro Kabaddi 2019. It was a complete team effort with everyone chipping in as four defenders scored at least three tackle points in the match.

Gujarat Defence vs Jaipur Half Tkls Failed Tackles Tackle Pts. 1st Half 9 5 4 2nd Half 11 0 11

Gujarat Defenders vs Jaipur Defender Tkls Tackle Pts. Tackle SR Parvesh Bhainswal 6 5 83 Pankaj 5 3 60 Sunil Kumar 4 3 75 GB More 3 3 100

Sachin (GUJ) 7 – 4 Sandeep Narwal (MUM) [4-2 since PKL 6]

Sachin (GUJ) 1 – 2 Fazel Atrachali (MUM) [all since PKL 6]

Sachin (GUJ) 13 – 5 Surinder Singh (MUM) [6-4 since PKL 6]

Rohit Gulia (GUJ) 2 – 1 Fazel Atrachali (MUM) [all since PKL 6]

Rohit Gulia (GUJ) 2 – 1 Sandeep Narwal (MUM)

More GB (GUJ) 1 – 7 Fazel Atrachali (MUM) [1-5 since PKL 6]

Rohit Baliyan (MUM) 3 – 5 Parvesh Bhainswal (GUJ) [2-5 since PKL 6]

Rohit Baliyan (MUM) 6 – 0 Ruturaj Koravi (GUJ) [All since PKL 6]

Abhishek Singh (MUM) 1 – 2 Parvesh Bhainswal (GUJ) [all since PKL 6]

Abhishek Singh (MUM) 2 – 2 Sunil Kumar (GUJ) [all since PKL 6

(All figures overall PKL)