PKL 2019: Top defenders of Pro Kabaddi to feature in today's match

In Match 102 of Pro Kabaddi 2019, U Mumba will lock horns with Gujarat Fortunegiants at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, on Sunday. If U Mumba manage to win today’s match, they will move to 4th position of PKL points table. They will be level with UP Yoddha on 53 points, but by virtue of better score difference will stay ahead of them.
Battle of U Mumba’s big 3 vs Gujarat’s Cover Defenders
U Mumba and Gujarat Fortunegiants were best sides last season as they finished 2nd and 1st respectively in Zone A. However, U Mumba have a slight dip in their form but they are still competitive with a 50 per cent win rate this season. On the other hand, Gujarat have been struggling for wins with a win percentage of 29. Both teams still rank either 1st or 2nd when it comes to most defensive metrics, but their tackle point average has been low.
|Team Performance In League Phase
|U Mumba
|Vs.
|Gujarat Fortunegiants
|PKL 6
|PKL 7
|PKL 6
|PKL 7
|15
|8
|Wins
|17
|5
|5
|7
|Losses
|3
|10
|2
|1
|Ties
|2
|2
|68%
|50%
|Win %
|77%
|29%
|Defence Comparison – PKL 7
|U Mumba
|Vs.
|Gujarat Fortunegiants
|9.9 (8th)
|Avg. Tackle Pts.
|9.9 (8th)
|47 (3rd)
|Tackle SR
|49 (2nd)
|56.8% (2nd)
|Failed Tackle %
|55% (1st)
|15.6 (2nd)
|Avg. Raid Pts. Conceded
|14.3 (1st)
Mumbai vs Gujarat kabaddi match will also feature two of the top four defensive pairs in PKL 2019. U Mumba’s pair of Fazel Atrachali and Surinder Singh has been the top pair with 32 tackle points to their name while Gujarat’s Sunil-Parvesh combo are joint 4th.
|Top Defensive Pairs – PKL 7
|Pair Name
|Tackle Points
|Fazel Atrachali-Surinder Singh
|32
|Mahender Singh-Saurabh Nandal
|30
|Jaideep-Neeraj Kumar
|29
|Parvesh Bhainswal-Sunil Kumar
|28
|Vishal Bhardwaj-Abozar Mighani
|28
During the first half of the match against Jaipur Pink Panthers it looked like Gujarat were out of sorts as their defence failed to grab crucial tackle points. But they launched a furious comeback in the 2nd half with a 100 per cent success rate in their tackles. They made 11 tackles and all 11 were successful. It was one of their best performances of Pro Kabaddi 2019. It was a complete team effort with everyone chipping in as four defenders scored at least three tackle points in the match.
|Gujarat Defence vs Jaipur
|Half
|Tkls
|Failed Tackles
|Tackle Pts.
|1st Half
|9
|5
|4
|2nd Half
|11
|0
|11
|Gujarat Defenders vs Jaipur
|Defender
|Tkls
|Tackle Pts.
|Tackle SR
|Parvesh Bhainswal
|6
|5
|83
|Pankaj
|5
|3
|60
|Sunil Kumar
|4
|3
|75
|GB More
|3
|3
|100
Player head-To-head
(All figures overall PKL)
- Sachin (GUJ) 7 – 4 Sandeep Narwal (MUM) [4-2 since PKL 6]
- Sachin (GUJ) 1 – 2 Fazel Atrachali (MUM) [all since PKL 6]
- Sachin (GUJ) 13 – 5 Surinder Singh (MUM) [6-4 since PKL 6]
- Rohit Gulia (GUJ) 2 – 1 Fazel Atrachali (MUM) [all since PKL 6]
- Rohit Gulia (GUJ) 2 – 1 Sandeep Narwal (MUM)
- More GB (GUJ) 1 – 7 Fazel Atrachali (MUM) [1-5 since PKL 6]
- Rohit Baliyan (MUM) 3 – 5 Parvesh Bhainswal (GUJ) [2-5 since PKL 6]
- Rohit Baliyan (MUM) 6 – 0 Ruturaj Koravi (GUJ) [All since PKL 6]
- Abhishek Singh (MUM) 1 – 2 Parvesh Bhainswal (GUJ) [all since PKL 6]
- Abhishek Singh (MUM) 2 – 2 Sunil Kumar (GUJ) [all since PKL 6