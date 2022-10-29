- IND vs SA T20 World Cup: India Predicted XI vs South Africa at Perth
- Fusion Ltd plans to raise about Rs 600 crore by issuing fresh equity shares
- Delhi's air quality touches 'severe' category; GRAP Stage III kicks in
- 'IT rules give 72 hours but remove illegal content as fast as possible'
- IOC reports Rs 272 cr loss in Q2 on account of selling petrol at low cost
PKL 2022 LIVE Score: Triple panga again, Delhi play Bengaluru first tonight
Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Live Updates: Dabang Delhi face Bengaluru Bulls, Telugu Titans take on Gujarat Giants and U Mumba face Bengal Warriors in Pune tonight
Topics
Pro Kabaddi League 2022 | PKL 2022 | Telugu Titans
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Bengaluru Bulls will be in action tonight in PKL 2022. Photo:@ProKabaddi
PKL 2022 LIVE Score
It is going to be yet another Triple Panga night at the Shri Shiv Chhatrapati Stadium in Balewadi, Pune. After three very exciting matches on the opening night of actions in Pune, six teams will be in action tonight as well. Dabang Delhi, still the table toppers, will play against Bengaluru Bulls while two laggards in Telugu Titans and Gujarat Giants will square off against each other. In the last game of the night, U Mumba will take on Bengal Warriors in a mid-table clash.
Dabang Delhi vs Bengaluru Bulls
Dabang Delhi would have to find a way to come out of the losing streak as they have now lost two back-to-back games. Although they are still at the top of the table, their opponent in tonight’s game, Bengaluru Bulls are sneaking in there at the fourth position and a victory tonight might take them to the top as well.
Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Giants
Telugu Titans, who have won just one game this season so far would look to take some inspiration from their southern neighbours, Tamil Thalaivas who upset the Jaipur Pink Panthers last night. The Titans would be up against Gujarat Giants who themselves haven’t had a great season on the mat so far and are looking for a victory to gain momentum.
U Mumba vs Bengal Warriors
Finally, the last battle of the night would be fought between U Mumba and Bengal Warriors, both of whom are coming on the back of a victory. Both teams have 21 points from seven games and a victory tonight will push either of them into the top four. Guman Singh and Surinder Singh would have to be taken care of by Bengal while Mumba would have to look out for mighty Maninder Singh and the defence of the Warriors that consist of Vaibhav Garje and Girish Ernak.
Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Live Updates: Catch all the action with scores and live match updates from PKL 2022 matches between Dabang Delhi and Bengaluru Bulls, Telugu Titans and Gujarat Giants and U Mumba and Bengal Warriors
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh