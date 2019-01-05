Pro Kabaddi 2018 LIVE: Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Fortunegiants in final

In the PKL 2018 final, Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Fortunegiants match will start at 8 p.m. in Mumbai. Check Pro kabaddi 2018 final live score and match updates here

TThe VIVO Pro Kabaddi League will see a new winner after a span of three years when Bengaluru Bulls and Gujarat Fortunegiants lock horns in the Pro Kabaddi 2018 final at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Indoor Stadium in Mumbai. Bengaluru Bulls defeated Gujarat Fortunegiants in qualifier 1, but last year's runner-ups Gujarat Fortunegiants came back brilliantly in qualifier 2 and defeated the UP Yoddhas to book a slot in the Pro Kabaddi 2018 final. In the head-to-head comparison, both the teams won one match each, while one match ended in a tie. Gujarat Fortunegiants and Bengaluru Bulls have played thrice earlier with both the sides winning 1 game each. One match ended in a tie. In today’s match, it will be interesting to see how Gujarat Fortunegiants' defence will stop the star raiders -Pawann Sehrawat and Rohit Kumar - of Bengaluru Bulls.





Pro Kabaddi 2018 final: details

January 5, 2019, and Saturday8 p.m. ISTBengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Fortunegiants kabaddi match will be available live on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD in English and Star Sports 1 HD and Star Sports 1 in Hindi. The live streaming facility will be available on Hotstar. And Airtel, Tatasky subscribers can watch the match on Airtel TV and Tatasky app on smartphones.Stay Tuned for and match updates here…