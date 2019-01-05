Pro Kabaddi 2018 LIVE: Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Fortunegiants in final

Pro kabaddi 2018 final: Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Bengaluru Bulls Here's what Gujarat's captain said ahead of today's final Gujarat FortuneGiants captain Sunil Kumar said, “Season VI has been very special for me, for the first time I have captained a team and led them to the finals. We have displayed immense teamwork throughout the season and we are looking forward to lift the trophy. In the previous match against Bengaluru Bulls we made a few mistakes and those will not be repeated, we are tightening our defense which will be a good support and encouragement for our raiders to score points. We will be playing Bengaluru Bulls for the third time, both Rohit Kumar and Pawan Sehrawat are great players and we are really looking forward to the match tomorrow.
TThe VIVO Pro Kabaddi League will see a new winner after a span of three years when Bengaluru Bulls and Gujarat Fortunegiants lock horns in the Pro Kabaddi 2018 final at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Indoor Stadium in Mumbai. Bengaluru Bulls defeated Gujarat Fortunegiants in qualifier 1, but last year's runner-ups Gujarat Fortunegiants came back brilliantly in qualifier 2 and defeated the UP Yoddhas to book a slot in the Pro Kabaddi 2018 final. In the head-to-head comparison, both the teams won one match each, while one match ended in a tie. Gujarat Fortunegiants and Bengaluru Bulls have played thrice earlier with both the sides winning 1 game each. One match ended in a tie. In today’s match, it will be interesting to see how Gujarat Fortunegiants' defence will stop the star raiders -Pawann Sehrawat and Rohit Kumar - of Bengaluru Bulls.
Date and Day: January 5, 2019, and Saturday
Time: 8 p.m. IST
Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Fortunegiants kabaddi match will be available live on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD in English and Star Sports 1 HD and Star Sports 1 in Hindi. The live streaming facility will be available on Hotstar. And Airtel, Tatasky subscribers can watch the match on Airtel TV and Tatasky app on smartphones.
