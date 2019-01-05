Pro Kabaddi 2018 LIVE: Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Fortunegiants in final

JUST IN
Pro Kabaddi 2018: When, where to watch Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat final
Business Standard

In the PKL 2018 final, Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Fortunegiants match will start at 8 p.m. in Mumbai. Check Pro kabaddi 2018 final live score and match updates here

BS Web Team 

TThe VIVO Pro Kabaddi League will see a new winner after a span of three years when Bengaluru Bulls and Gujarat Fortunegiants lock horns in the Pro Kabaddi 2018 final at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Indoor Stadium in Mumbai. Bengaluru Bulls defeated Gujarat Fortunegiants in qualifier 1, but last year's runner-ups Gujarat Fortunegiants came back brilliantly in qualifier 2 and defeated the UP Yoddhas to book a slot in the Pro Kabaddi 2018 final. In the head-to-head comparison, both the teams won one match each, while one match ended in a tie. Gujarat Fortunegiants and Bengaluru Bulls have played thrice earlier with both the sides winning 1 game each. One match ended in a tie. In today’s match, it will be interesting to see how Gujarat Fortunegiants' defence will stop the star raiders -Pawann Sehrawat and Rohit Kumar - of Bengaluru Bulls.



Date and Day: January 5, 2019, and Saturday
 
Time: 8 p.m. IST
 

Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Fortunegiants kabaddi match will be available live on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD in English and Star Sports 1 HD and Star Sports 1 in Hindi. The live streaming facility will be available on Hotstar. And Airtel, Tatasky subscribers can watch the match on Airtel TV and Tatasky app on smartphones.
 
Stay Tuned for Pro Kabaddi live score and match updates here… 

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Pro kabaddi 2018 final: Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Bengaluru Bulls Here's what Gujarat's captain said ahead of today's final Gujarat FortuneGiants captain Sunil Kumar said, “Season VI has been very special for me, for the first time I have captained a team and led them to the finals. We have displayed immense teamwork throughout the season and we are looking forward to lift the trophy. In the previous match against Bengaluru Bulls we made a few mistakes and those will not be repeated, we are tightening our defense which will be a good support and encouragement for our raiders to score points. We will be playing Bengaluru Bulls for the third time, both Rohit Kumar and Pawan Sehrawat are great players and we are really looking forward to the match tomorrow.

Pro kabaddi 2018 final: Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Bengaluru Bulls Here's what Gujarat's coach Manpreet Singh said ahead of PKL 2018 final Looking forward to their maiden title, Manpreet Singh, coach of Gujarat FortuneGiants and Season 3 Winner with Patna Pirates said, “This is the finale of VIVO Pro Kabaddi League Season VI and it doesn’t get bigger than this. Last year, we were very close to winning the trophy, and this year we are better prepared. We are excited and so are the boys to take the trophy home. In the second qualifier, both Sunil and Sachin were in great form and this team of young talent are really focused on winning the trophy.”
First Published: Sat, January 05 2019. 17:37 IST

