Pro Kabaddi 2018: Pawan to Ajay Thakur, here's the list of top 5 raiders

The Pro Kabaddi 2018 saw some brilliant individual performances in both raiding and defence department and after three months of high-octane kabaddi action, Pawan Sehrawat emerged as the top raider. U Mumba’s Siddharth Desai started the season on high and become the fastest player to score 100 raid points but quite a few injuries halted his surge in his first season. Ajay Thakur and Maninder Singh put one-man show from their respective teams.

Here are top 5 raiders of Pro kabaddi 2018:



Pawan Sehrawat



Pawan Sehrawat proved to be the star raider for Bengaluru Bulls in Pro Kabaddi 2018, scoring 249 raid points in 23 matches with one match (final) to go. With an average raid point of 10.8 and strike rate of 71 per cent, he emerged as the main raider for Bulls this season in the presence of seasoned campaigner and Bulls’ captain Rohit Kumar, who played a support raider role.

Pardeep Narwal



Patna Pirates captain Pardeep Narwal stood second in the list of raiders with 233 raid points. In PKL 2018, Pardeep Narwal created history by becoming the first player to score 800 raid points before Rahul Chaudhari. He also scored record 15 SUPER 10s in 21 matches.

Siddharth Desai



U Mumba raider Siddharth Desai emerged as the find of as he became first player to score 200 raid points and finished the season with 218 points. He scored most of his points in the initial matches as every team failed to tackle him.

Maninder Singh



Maninder Singh scored 206 raid points in 22 matches and helped Bengal Warriors register a place in the playoffs. He averages 9.8 raid points per game this season. He has scored 47.6% of the team’s raid points. Only Ajay Thakur has scored a bigger percentage of his team’s points in the entire league.

Ajay Thakur



Tamil Thalaivas captain Ajay Thakur scored 203 raid points in 22 matches. He tried hard to lift the performance of his team, but in the absence of a support raider, Tamil Thalaivas finished last in Zone B. In the last league game of PKL 2018, Ajay Thakur scored 17 points to tie the match against Haryana Steelers



