Pro Kabaddi 2018: Nitesh to Sandeep; here's the list of top 5 defenders

The last season of Pro Kabaddi league is remembered for Pardeep Narwal's 6 points raid but the Pro Kabaddi 2018 will be known for Nitesh Kumar's 100 tackle points which helped his team UP Yoddha to qualify for playoffs from nowhere. The Pro Kabaddi 2018 also showed how a chain tackle from Sunil-Parvesh combo helped to tame star raiders like Pardeep Narwal and Siddharth Desai.

Here are the list of top 5 defenders of Pro Kabaddi 2018



Nitesh Kumar



UP Yoddha’s right corner Nitesh Kumar became the first player in the history of Pro Kabaddi league to score 100 tackle points in a single season. He also had maximum numbers of High 5s. Nitesh Kumar reached the magic figure of 100 tackle points in Qualifier 2, where he made 6 successful tackles. During this 8-game unbeaten run for UP, Nitesh has been simply brilliant scoring 36 tackle points averaging an astonishing 4.5 tackle points per game at a superb tackle SR of 78 including 4 High 5s.

Parvesh Bhainswal



Gujarat Fortunegiants’ left cover Parvesh Bhainswal scored 84 tackle points in 24 matches with an average of 3.5 and strike rate of 63 per cent. The success of their covers has been the foundation upon which Gujarat’s success has been built in Pro Kabaddi 2018.

U Mumba’s captain Fazel Atrachali scored 83 tackle points in 23 matches and he has seen UP’s Nitesh Kumar and Gujarat’s Parvesh Bhainswal overtake him in the tackle points leaderboard. However, he did not finish the season well scoring only 3 tackle points in the last 2 games of the regular season from 10 tackles attempted (tackle SR 30). There were many uncharacteristic rash tackles from Fazel in last 3 matches.

Sunil Kumar



Gujarat Fortunegiants’ captain and Right Cover Sunil Kumar scored 72 tackle points in 24 matches with an average of 3 points and strike rate of 56 per cent. The Combination of Parvesh-Sunil worked in tandem to make Gujarat the second best defensive side in pro kabaddi 2018. The combo of Parvesh and Sunil have 75 tackle points together after Fazel-Surender’s 59.

Sandeep Kumar Dhull



Jaipur Pink Panther’s left Corner Sandeep Dhull scored 67 tackle points in 22 matches but all his effort went in vain as Jaipur finished last in Zone A.