Pro Kabaddi auction 2019 LIVE: Jang Kun Lee to play for Patna Pirates
For the upcoming season, 29 players have been kept in the Elite Retained Players category. These players will continue their association with their respective franchises.
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
In the players’ auction for the 7th edition of Pro Kabaddi League 2019 (PKL 2019), a total of 441 players will be up for grabs at the two-day auction beginning today. Of this, 53 players are from 13 nations, and 72 come from the league's New Young Players Programme (NYP), a nationwide talent scouting programme organised in 12 cities, which received an overwhelming response with 2,991 participants. Like the previous year, the concept of "Final Bid Match" (FBM) will continue this year too. As per the FBM process, the franchises will be entitled to match the final bid made by another franchise, for one or at most two players from its previous season squad. For Pro Kabaddi 2019, 29 players have been kept in the Elite Retained Players category. These players will continue their association with their respective franchises. The seventh season of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) will be held from July 19 to October 9. Conceding that there was a dip in season 6 viewership, PKL commissioner Anupam Goswami cited the change in the league window as the main reason as it coincided with the festival season. We have gone back to the original window of July in season 7 after season 6 commenced in October 2018."We will have the next season in 2020 also in July," Goswami said here, prior to the auction featuring 441 players from 13 countries.
Base price at PKL 2019 players’ auction
|Category
|Season 7
|Season 6
|A
|Rs 30 lakh
|Rs 20 lakh
|B
|Rs 20 lakh
|Rs 12 lakh
|C
|RS 10 lakh
|Rs 8 lakh
|D
|Rs 6 lakh
|Rs 5 lakh
|NYP
|Rs 7.26 lakh
|Rs 6.6 lakh