Pro Kabaddi 2019: Battle between offence and defence in today's match

In Match 130 of Pro Kabaddi 2019, will take on at Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida, on Thursday. are one of the top performing raid units in They are one among the only four teams to have a 50-plus raid strike rate. Haryana would be up against U Mumba’s defence, which has a tackle strike rate of 46, the third best among teams this season.

Best Raid SR - PKL 7 Best Tackle SR - PKL 7 Team Raid SR Team Tackle SR Dabang Delhi 54 Gujarat Fortunegiants 48 Bengaluru Bulls 52 U.P. Yoddha 47 Bengal Warriors 52 U Mumba 46 Haryana Steelers 50 Jaipur Pink Panthers 44

Haryana are the only team with three raiders averaging 5 or more raid points per game for the season. All their raiders have scored a minimum of two SUPER 10s.

Raid Unit - PKL 7 Raider Avg Raid Pts Raid SR Super 10s Vikas Kandola 9.6 49 10 Prashanth Kumar Rai 5.5 66 2 Vinay 5.0 52 2

Haryana Steelers are one among the only three teams in with four raiders scoring more than 50 raid points. Of those three teams, Haryana are the only team to possess three raiders scoring more than 75 raid points this season.

Teams with most raiders scoring 50+ and 75+ raid pts - PKL 7 Team Raiders with 50+ raid pts Raiders with 75+ raid pts Haryana Steelers 4 3 Gujarat Fortunegiants 4 2 U.P Yoddha 4 1

U Mumba’s defence trio is as good as Haryana’s raid trio. All three of Fazel, Surinder and Sandeep Narwal average more than two tackle points with a tackle strike rate above 40.

Defence Unit - PKL 7 Defender Avg Tackle Pts Tackle SR High 5s Fazel Atrachali 3.2 59 2 Surinder Singh 2.3 43 2 Sandeep Narwal 2.1 56 1

Like Vikas Kandola, Prashanth Kumar Rai also missed some games at the start due to injury. However, his return to full fitness has made the Steelers even more threatening.

In Haryana’s recent home leg, Vikas Kandola’s level dipped a bit, but Prashanth was there to steady the ship for them and outperformed Vikas on the whole.

Haryana Steelers Raiders - Performance in Home Leg Raider Raids Raid pts Raid SR Prashanth Kumar Rai 50 36 72 Vikas Kandola 67 34 51 Vinay 36 25 69

U Mumba, though averaging less than 10 tackle points per match have been one of the most accurate defence units this season, they have conceded 15.8 raid points on an average, the second lowest among defence units in have conceded 39 multi-point raids, the least amongst teams this season.

Least Avg. Raid Pts Conceded – PKL 7 Least Multi-Point Raids Conceded – PKL 7 Team Avg Raid Pts Conceded Team Multi-Point Raids Gujarat Fortunegiants 15.6 U Mumba 39 U Mumba 15.8 Tamil Thalaivas 46 U.P. Yoddha 18.1 Gujarat Fortunegiants 48

U Mumba’s failed tackle percentage of 58 is the third lowest amongst teams in PKL 2019. They have conceded 40-plus points in a match just twice this season, the joint-best among teams.

Top Performing Defence Units - PKL 7 Team Failed Tackle % Gujarat Fortunegiants 56% U.P Yoddha 57% U Mumba 58%