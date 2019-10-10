Pro Kabaddi 2019: Battle between offence and defence in today's match

-
In Match 130 of Pro Kabaddi 2019, U Mumba will take on Haryana Steelers at Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida, on Thursday. Haryana Steelers are one of the top performing raid units in PKL 2019. They are one among the only four teams to have a 50-plus raid strike rate. Haryana would be up against U Mumba’s defence, which has a tackle strike rate of 46, the third best among teams this season.
Check Pro Kabaddi points table and schedule here
|Best Raid SR - PKL 7
|Best Tackle SR - PKL 7
|Team
|Raid SR
|Team
|Tackle SR
|Dabang Delhi
|54
|Gujarat Fortunegiants
|48
|Bengaluru Bulls
|52
|U.P. Yoddha
|47
|Bengal Warriors
|52
|U Mumba
|46
|Haryana Steelers
|50
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|44
|Haryana Steelers Raid Unit - PKL 7
|Raider
|Avg Raid Pts
|Raid SR
|Super 10s
|Vikas Kandola
|9.6
|49
|10
|Prashanth Kumar Rai
|5.5
|66
|2
|Vinay
|5.0
|52
|2
|Teams with most raiders scoring 50+ and 75+ raid pts - PKL 7
|Team
|Raiders with 50+ raid pts
|Raiders with 75+ raid pts
|Haryana Steelers
|4
|3
|Gujarat Fortunegiants
|4
|2
|U.P Yoddha
|4
|1
|U Mumba Defence Unit - PKL 7
|Defender
|Avg Tackle Pts
|Tackle SR
|High 5s
|Fazel Atrachali
|3.2
|59
|2
|Surinder Singh
|2.3
|43
|2
|Sandeep Narwal
|2.1
|56
|1
Like Vikas Kandola, Prashanth Kumar Rai also missed some games at the start due to injury. However, his return to full fitness has made the Steelers even more threatening.
In Haryana’s recent home leg, Vikas Kandola’s level dipped a bit, but Prashanth was there to steady the ship for them and outperformed Vikas on the whole.
|Haryana Steelers Raiders - Performance in Home Leg
|Raider
|Raids
|Raid pts
|Raid SR
|Prashanth Kumar Rai
|50
|36
|72
|Vikas Kandola
|67
|34
|51
|Vinay
|36
|25
|69
U Mumba, though averaging less than 10 tackle points per match have been one of the most accurate defence units this season, they have conceded 15.8 raid points on an average, the second lowest among defence units in PKL 2019. U Mumba have conceded 39 multi-point raids, the least amongst teams this season.
|Least Avg. Raid Pts Conceded – PKL 7
|Least Multi-Point Raids Conceded – PKL 7
|Team
|Avg Raid Pts Conceded
|Team
|Multi-Point Raids
|Gujarat Fortunegiants
|15.6
|U Mumba
|39
|U Mumba
|15.8
|Tamil Thalaivas
|46
|U.P. Yoddha
|18.1
|Gujarat Fortunegiants
|48
|Top Performing Defence Units - PKL 7
|Team
|Failed Tackle %
|Gujarat Fortunegiants
|56%
|U.P Yoddha
|57%
|U Mumba
|58%
|Teams conceding 40+ pts least number of times - PKL 7
|Team
|Conceding 40+ points
|U Mumba
|2
|Gujarat Fortunegiants
|2
|U.P Yoddha
|4
|Bengal Warriors
|4