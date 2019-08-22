JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » Pro Kabaddi League 2019 » News

PKL 2019, Bengal vs Patna preview: Battle between Pardeep and Maninder
Business Standard

Pro kabaddi 2019 live score: Patna take on Bengal in today's match

The Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates match will begin at 7:30 pm IST. Check PKL 2019 live-action, match and stats updates here

BS Web Team 

Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Pathers, Jan Kun Lee, PKL 2019
Patna Pirates raider Jan Kun Lee

In today’s match of Pro Kabaddi 2019, Bengal Warriors will take on Patna Pirates at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai. Patna Pirates, led by Pardeep Narwal, have a worst start of their PKL 2019 campaign as they won only three out of eight matches so far and placed at the bottom of Pro Kabaddi points table. On the other hand, Bengaluru Bulls boosted by Pawan Sehrawat and some brilliant tackles from Baldev have on four out of eight matches while two matches ended in a tie.

WATCH: Pardeep Narwal crosses 900 raid points mark

Check Pro Kabaddi schedule and points table here

Pro Kabaddi 2019, Day 29, Match 1: Bengal Warriors vs Patna pirates Live streaming

The Pirates vs Warriors match will begin at 7:30 pm IST. Kabaddi fans can catch Pro Kabaddi 2019 live action on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD with English commentary and in Hindi on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi. You can also live stream live kabaddi matches on Hotstar.
First Published: Thu, August 22 2019. 17:58 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY