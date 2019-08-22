Pro kabaddi 2019 live score: Patna take on Bengal in today's match

-
In today’s match of Pro Kabaddi 2019, Bengal Warriors will take on Patna Pirates at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai. Patna Pirates, led by Pardeep Narwal, have a worst start of their PKL 2019 campaign as they won only three out of eight matches so far and placed at the bottom of Pro Kabaddi points table. On the other hand, Bengaluru Bulls boosted by Pawan Sehrawat and some brilliant tackles from Baldev have on four out of eight matches while two matches ended in a tie.
Pro Kabaddi 2019, Day 29, Match 1: Bengal Warriors vs Patna pirates Live streaming
The Pirates vs Warriors match will begin at 7:30 pm IST. Kabaddi fans can catch Pro Kabaddi 2019 live action on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD with English commentary and in Hindi on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi. You can also live stream live kabaddi matches on Hotstar.