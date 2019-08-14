Pro Kabaddi 2019, Match 40 LIVE: UP Yoddha, Haryana eye another win
Both teams are entering the match on the back of wins in their previous games and will ain to keep the streak alive
In the first match of VIVO Pro Kabaddi League 2019, resurgent UP Yoaddha will take on in-form Haryana Steelers at Eka Arena by Transstadia, Ahmedabad. Both the teams won their previous matches and a win here will make their position stronger on the points table. UP Yoddha beat Bengaluru Bulls and will hope to continue their winning run.
In the second match of the day, Bengal Warriors will face Gujarat Fortunegiants at the same venue. Bengal played a draw in their previous match, whereas Gujarat have been winless in their previous four matches.
Both matches of VIVO Pro Kabaddi League 2019 will be broadcast live on Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 with English Commentary and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD and Star Sports 1 Hindi with Hindi Commentary. The live streaming of UP Yoddha vs Haryana Steelers and Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Fortunegiants will be available on Hotstar in various languages.
