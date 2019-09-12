Pro Kabaddi: Battle of PKL 2019's top raiders in today's match in Kolkata

-
-
In Match 88 of Pro Kabaddi 2019, Bengal Warriors will play their last home leg fixture, when they take on Bengaluru Bulls at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium, Kolkata on Thursday. When these two teams met earlier in PKL 2019, it was a battle of raiders from both sides – Pawan Sehrawat (29 raid points), K Prapanjan (12 raid points) and Maninder Singh (11 raid points) all scored Super 10s. In that match, 60 raid points were scored jointly with only 14 tackle points. Pawan’s 29-raid-point effort was the best raiding performance of his career and the 3rd highest individual score in a match in PKL history.
Check Pro Kabaddi points table and schedule here
|Most Raid points in a Match (By a Player) – PKL
|Raider
|Opponent
|Season
|Raid Points
|Pardeep Narwal vs Haryana
|Haryana Steelers
|ELE 2, PKL 5
|34
|Rohit Kumar
|UP Yoddha
|M#51, PKL 5
|30
|Pawan Sehrawat
|Bengal Warriors
|M#24, PKL 7
|29
|Best Raiding Teams - PKL 7
|Team
|Raid Point Avg.
|Raid SR
|Dabang Delhi K.C.
|20.7
|51
|Bengaluru Bulls
|19.6
|46
|Bengal Warriors
|19.5
|47
Bengal Warriors have assembled a fantastic raiding unit in PKL 7 led by their star raider Maninder Singh. Maninder currently has 26 raid points in the home leg and has had just 4 unsuccessful raids so far in 3 matches.
|Maninder Singh – PKL 2019
|Phase
|Matches
|Raid Points
|Avg. Raid Pts.
|Raid SR
|Super 10s
|Overall
|15
|121
|8.1
|55
|5
|Home Leg
|3
|26
|8.7
|60
|1
He has been very efficiently picking up his raid points, which is evident from his very good raid strike rate of 60. What has been brilliant is the way Maninder has mainly picked up touch points this season, 102 out of his 121 raid points (84%) have been Touch Points.
Maninder’s brilliant record vs Bengaluru Bulls
Maninder Singh feasted on the Bengaluru defence in PKL 6 averaging 15 raid points per game against them and in the first meeting of PKL 2019 continued his scoring run picking up a 4th consecutive Super 10 against them.
|Maninder Singh vs. Bengaluru Bulls – Since PKL 6
|Matches
|Raid Points
|Avg. Raid Points
|Raid SR
|Super 10
|4
|58
|14.5
|77
|4
Pawan Sehrawat continues to soar and has 200 on his radar
Pawan Sehrawat with 187 raid points to his name this season is the top raider currently and is just 13 short of breaching the 200 raid point mark. Last season he touched the 200 mark in the 19th match but this season he can complete 200 raid points in the 10th match. In the last 3 matches he has been nearly unstoppable with a staggering 56 raid points and a hat-trick of Super 10s.
|Pawan Sehrawat – Last 3 Matches
|Raid Points
|Avg. Raid Points
|Raid SR
|Super 10
|56
|18.7
|89
|3
|Pawan Sehrawat Phase Wise – PKL 2019
|Time
|Raids
|Raid Points
|Raid SR
|1-10
|61
|41
|67
|11-20
|62
|42
|68
|21-30
|62
|39
|63
|31-40
|89
|65
|73