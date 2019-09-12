Pro Kabaddi: Battle of PKL 2019's top raiders in today's match in Kolkata

In Match 88 of Pro Kabaddi 2019, will play their last home leg fixture, when they take on at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium, Kolkata on Thursday. When these two teams met earlier in PKL 2019, it was a battle of raiders from both sides – Pawan Sehrawat (29 raid points), K Prapanjan (12 raid points) and Maninder Singh (11 raid points) all scored Super 10s. In that match, 60 raid points were scored jointly with only 14 tackle points. Pawan’s 29-raid-point effort was the best raiding performance of his career and the 3rd highest individual score in a match in PKL history.

Most Raid points in a Match (By a Player) – PKL Raider Opponent Season Raid Points Pardeep Narwal vs Haryana Haryana Steelers ELE 2, PKL 5 34 Rohit Kumar UP Yoddha M#51, PKL 5 30 Pawan Sehrawat Bengal Warriors M#24, PKL 7 29

These 2 teams are also among the top 3 teams in raiding this season with the 2nd and 3rd best raid point average as well as the raid strike rate.

Best Raiding Teams - PKL 7 Team Raid Point Avg. Raid SR Dabang Delhi K.C. 20.7 51 Bengaluru Bulls 19.6 46 Bengal Warriors 19.5 47

have assembled a fantastic raiding unit in PKL 7 led by their star raider Maninder Singh. Maninder currently has 26 raid points in the home leg and has had just 4 unsuccessful raids so far in 3 matches.

Maninder Singh – PKL 2019 Phase Matches Raid Points Avg. Raid Pts. Raid SR Super 10s Overall 15 121 8.1 55 5 Home Leg 3 26 8.7 60 1

He has been very efficiently picking up his raid points, which is evident from his very good raid strike rate of 60. What has been brilliant is the way Maninder has mainly picked up touch points this season, 102 out of his 121 raid points (84%) have been Touch Points.

Maninder’s brilliant record vs Bengaluru Bulls



Maninder Singh feasted on the Bengaluru defence in PKL 6 averaging 15 raid points per game against them and in the first meeting of continued his scoring run picking up a 4th consecutive Super 10 against them.

Maninder Singh vs. – Since PKL 6 Matches Raid Points Avg. Raid Points Raid SR Super 10 4 58 14.5 77 4

Since the start of PKL 6 he has scored a Super 10 in every single match against them and is averaging 14.5 raid points per game with a stunning raid strike rate of 77. Maninder is in form at the moment too and he will relish taking on this defence. He has a brilliant 9-2 record against Bulls lead defender Mahender Singh. He has a 7-2 record against their left corner Amit Sheoran.

Pawan Sehrawat continues to soar and has 200 on his radar



Pawan Sehrawat with 187 raid points to his name this season is the top raider currently and is just 13 short of breaching the 200 raid point mark. Last season he touched the 200 mark in the 19th match but this season he can complete 200 raid points in the 10th match. In the last 3 matches he has been nearly unstoppable with a staggering 56 raid points and a hat-trick of Super 10s.

Pawan Sehrawat – Last 3 Matches Raid Points Avg. Raid Points Raid SR Super 10 56 18.7 89 3

What has stood out about Pawan’s raiding this season has been his performance throughout the games. He has no phase where he has suffered a dip or not been at his best. His raid SR is above 60 in every single phase from the beginning to the end.