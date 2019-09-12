JUST IN
Pro Kabaddi: Can PKL 2019's top defensive unit stop Pardeep Narwal today?
Pro Kabaddi: Battle of PKL 2019's top raiders in today's match in Kolkata

Bengal's Maninder Singh has mainly picked up touch points this season, scoring 102 out of 121 raid points (84 per cent) have been Touch Points

PKL 2019, maninder Singh, U Mumba vs Bengal Warriors
File photo: Maninder Singh in action against U Mumba

In Match 88 of Pro Kabaddi 2019, Bengal Warriors will play their last home leg fixture, when they take on Bengaluru Bulls at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium, Kolkata on Thursday. When these two teams met earlier in PKL 2019, it was a battle of raiders from both sides – Pawan Sehrawat (29 raid points), K Prapanjan (12 raid points) and Maninder Singh (11 raid points) all scored Super 10s. In that match, 60 raid points were scored jointly with only 14 tackle points. Pawan’s 29-raid-point effort was the best raiding performance of his career and the 3rd highest individual score in a match in PKL history.

Most Raid points in a Match (By a Player) – PKL
Raider Opponent Season Raid Points
Pardeep Narwal vs Haryana Haryana Steelers ELE 2, PKL 5 34
Rohit Kumar UP Yoddha M#51, PKL 5 30
Pawan Sehrawat Bengal Warriors M#24, PKL 7 29
These 2 teams are also among the top 3 teams in raiding this season with the 2nd and 3rd best raid point average as well as the raid strike rate.

Best Raiding Teams - PKL 7
Team Raid Point Avg. Raid SR
Dabang Delhi K.C. 20.7 51
Bengaluru Bulls 19.6 46
Bengal Warriors 19.5 47
Maninder in good rhythm as Bengal look to end home leg on a high

Bengal Warriors have assembled a fantastic raiding unit in PKL 7 led by their star raider Maninder Singh. Maninder currently has 26 raid points in the home leg and has had just 4 unsuccessful raids so far in 3 matches.

Maninder Singh – PKL 2019
Phase Matches Raid Points Avg. Raid Pts. Raid SR Super 10s
Overall 15 121 8.1 55 5
Home Leg 3 26 8.7 60 1

He has been very efficiently picking up his raid points, which is evident from his very good raid strike rate of 60. What has been brilliant is the way Maninder has mainly picked up touch points this season, 102 out of his 121 raid points (84%) have been Touch Points.

Maninder’s brilliant record vs Bengaluru Bulls

Maninder Singh feasted on the Bengaluru defence in PKL 6 averaging 15 raid points per game against them and in the first meeting of PKL 2019 continued his scoring run picking up a 4th consecutive Super 10 against them.

Maninder Singh vs. Bengaluru Bulls – Since PKL 6
Matches Raid Points Avg. Raid Points Raid SR Super 10
4 58 14.5 77 4
Since the start of PKL 6 he has scored a Super 10 in every single match against them and is averaging 14.5 raid points per game with a stunning raid strike rate of 77. Maninder is in form at the moment too and he will relish taking on this Bengaluru Bulls defence. He has a brilliant 9-2 record against Bulls lead defender Mahender Singh. He has a 7-2 record against their left corner Amit Sheoran.

Pawan Sehrawat continues to soar and has 200 on his radar

Pawan Sehrawat with 187 raid points to his name this season is the top raider currently and is just 13 short of breaching the 200 raid point mark. Last season he touched the 200 mark in the 19th match but this season he can complete 200 raid points in the 10th match. In the last 3 matches he has been nearly unstoppable with a staggering 56 raid points and a hat-trick of Super 10s.

Pawan Sehrawat – Last 3 Matches
Raid Points Avg. Raid Points Raid SR Super 10
56 18.7 89 3
What has stood out about Pawan’s raiding this season has been his performance throughout the games. He has no phase where he has suffered a dip or not been at his best. His raid SR is above 60 in every single phase from the beginning to the end.

Pawan Sehrawat Phase Wise – PKL 2019
Time Raids Raid Points Raid SR
1-10 61 41 67
11-20 62 42 68
21-30 62 39 63
31-40 89 65 73


First Published: Thu, September 12 2019. 16:44 IST

