Pro Kabaddi: Pawan Sehrawat eyes top spot in PKL 2019 raider leaderboard

In Match 109 of Pro Kabaddi 2019, take on at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, on Friday. The match will feature a well-oiled defensive unit of Mumbai, led by Fazel Atrachali, against Bengaluru’s Pawan Sehrawat, who will look to top raiders leaderboard. Pawan Sehrawat is one of the only four raiders to average 10-plus raid points per match, while Fazel Atrachali is one of the only four defenders to average 3-plus tackle points per match this season.

Best Avg. Raid Points - PKL 2019 Best Avg. Tackle Points - PKL 2019 Raider Avg Raid Pts Defender Avg Tackle Pts Pawan Sehrawat 12.9 Vishal Bhardwaj 3.5 Pardeep Narwal 12.8 Sandeep Dhull 3.4 Naveen Kumar 12.3 Sumit 3.4 Maninder Singh 10.1 Fazel Atrachali 3.2

The incredible quality that both these players possess is their sustained excellence in all phases of the game. While Pawan Sehrawat has a raid SR above 60 in all phases, Fazel Atrachali has a tackle SR above 50 in all phases this season.

Pawan Sehrawat Phase-wise - PKL 7 Fazel Atrachali Phase-wise - PKL 7 Time Raids Raid Points Raid SR Time Tackles Tackle Points Tackle SR 1-10 72 48 67 1-10 20 12 60 11-20 67 43 64 11-20 19 12 63 21-30 77 54 70 21-30 20 13 65 31-40 111 87 78 31-40 33 18 55

Pawan Sehrawat, a lone warrior standing tall for Bengaluru Bulls

Pawan Sehrawat single handedly has scored 66 per cent of Bengaluru’s raid points in the last six matches. Sehrawat (101 raid points) has scored nearly twice the amount of raid points as compared to other Bengaluru raiders (53 raid points).

Raiders - Last 6 Matches Raider Raids Raid pts Avg. Raid Pts Raid SR % of Raid Pts Pawan Sehrawat 116 101 16.8 87 66% Rohit Kumar 77 32 5.3 42 21% Sumit Singh 37 15 2.5 41 10%

Rank Name Team Matches played Raid points 1 Pardeep Narwal Patna Pirates 19 243 2 Pawan Sehrawat Bengaluru Bulls 18 232 3 Naveen Kumar Dabang Delhi 18 222 4 Maninder Singh Bengal Warriors 19 192 5 Siddharth Desai Telugu Titans 17 152

U Mumba’s defence has improved significantly in the last six matches. They have been averaging over 11 tackle points with a tackle strike rate above 50 in the last six matches. As a direct consequence, the team has lost just one match in the last six outings.

Defence - PKL 2019 Timeline Avg. Tackle Pts Failed Tackle % Tackle SR Team Win% First 6 Mts 9.0 61% 45 50% Next 5 Mts 9.4 62% 43 40% Last 6 Mts 11.3 48% 53 67%

Surinder had a great start to the season scoring more than three tackle points per match in the first six matches. However, he had a miserable run in the next five matches scoring just Six tackle points. Now, he has regained his form and has been averaging 2.7 tackle points in the last 6 matches.

Surinder Singh Performance - PKL 7 Timeline Tackle Pts Avg. Tackle Pts Failed Tackle % Tackle SR First 6 Mts 20 3.3 47% 56 Next 5 Mts 6 1.2 79% 21 Last 6 Mts 16 2.7 52% 52

U Mumba’s defence haven’t clicked together as a unit for the majority of the season. For the first time this season, all three of Fazel, Sandeep and Surinder are averaging 2+ tackle points in a season’s phase (Last 6 Mts).