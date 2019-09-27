Pro Kabaddi: Pawan Sehrawat eyes top spot in PKL 2019 raider leaderboard

-
In Match 109 of Pro Kabaddi 2019, U Mumba take on Bengaluru Bulls at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, on Friday. The match will feature a well-oiled defensive unit of Mumbai, led by Fazel Atrachali, against Bengaluru’s Pawan Sehrawat, who will look to top PKL 2019 raiders leaderboard. Pawan Sehrawat is one of the only four raiders to average 10-plus raid points per match, while Fazel Atrachali is one of the only four defenders to average 3-plus tackle points per match this season.
|Best Avg. Raid Points - PKL 2019
|Best Avg. Tackle Points - PKL 2019
|Raider
|Avg Raid Pts
|Defender
|Avg Tackle Pts
|Pawan Sehrawat
|12.9
|Vishal Bhardwaj
|3.5
|Pardeep Narwal
|12.8
|Sandeep Dhull
|3.4
|Naveen Kumar
|12.3
|Sumit
|3.4
|Maninder Singh
|10.1
|Fazel Atrachali
|3.2
|Pawan Sehrawat Phase-wise - PKL 7
|Fazel Atrachali Phase-wise - PKL 7
|Time
|Raids
|Raid Points
|Raid SR
|Time
|Tackles
|Tackle Points
|Tackle SR
|1-10
|72
|48
|67
|1-10
|20
|12
|60
|11-20
|67
|43
|64
|11-20
|19
|12
|63
|21-30
|77
|54
|70
|21-30
|20
|13
|65
|31-40
|111
|87
|78
|31-40
|33
|18
|55
Pawan Sehrawat single handedly has scored 66 per cent of Bengaluru’s raid points in the last six matches. Sehrawat (101 raid points) has scored nearly twice the amount of raid points as compared to other Bengaluru raiders (53 raid points).
|Bengaluru Bulls Raiders - Last 6 Matches
|Raider
|Raids
|Raid pts
|Avg. Raid Pts
|Raid SR
|% of Raid Pts
|Pawan Sehrawat
|116
|101
|16.8
|87
|66%
|Rohit Kumar
|77
|32
|5.3
|42
|21%
|Sumit Singh
|37
|15
|2.5
|41
|10%
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Matches played
|Raid points
|1
|Pardeep Narwal
|Patna Pirates
|19
|243
|2
|Pawan Sehrawat
|Bengaluru Bulls
|18
|232
|3
|Naveen Kumar
|Dabang Delhi
|18
|222
|4
|Maninder Singh
|Bengal Warriors
|19
|192
|5
|Siddharth Desai
|Telugu Titans
|17
|152
U Mumba defence rock solid in the last six matches
U Mumba’s defence has improved significantly in the last six matches. They have been averaging over 11 tackle points with a tackle strike rate above 50 in the last six matches. As a direct consequence, the team has lost just one match in the last six outings.
|U Mumba Defence - PKL 2019
|Timeline
|Avg. Tackle Pts
|Failed Tackle %
|Tackle SR
|Team Win%
|First 6 Mts
|9.0
|61%
|45
|50%
|Next 5 Mts
|9.4
|62%
|43
|40%
|Last 6 Mts
|11.3
|48%
|53
|67%
Surinder had a great start to the season scoring more than three tackle points per match in the first six matches. However, he had a miserable run in the next five matches scoring just Six tackle points. Now, he has regained his form and has been averaging 2.7 tackle points in the last 6 matches.
|Surinder Singh Performance - PKL 7
|Timeline
|Tackle Pts
|Avg. Tackle Pts
|Failed Tackle %
|Tackle SR
|First 6 Mts
|20
|3.3
|47%
|56
|Next 5 Mts
|6
|1.2
|79%
|21
|Last 6 Mts
|16
|2.7
|52%
|52
|Average tackle points of U Mumba's defenders - PKL 7
|Fazel Atrachali
|Sandeep Narwal
|Surinder Singh
|First 6 Mts
|2.5
|1.7
|3.3
|Next 5 Mts
|3.2
|3.2
|1.2
|Last 6 Mts
|4.0
|2.3
|2.7