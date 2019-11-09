Racism on the sporting field needs to stop. Immediately. No excuses

“This guy kills you in the one-on-ones. If you try to challenge him, you wind up on the floor. Either you have 10 bananas to eat, that you give to him, or…” More than what was said, the most jarring part about these shockingly racist remarks made on Italian television in September was the immediate reaction they drew.

Instead of attracting horror, journalist Luciano Passirani’s comments about Romelu Lukaku were met with ripples of laughter in the studio. Passirani later apologised but was unable to save his job. Some might still see the funny side of it — ...