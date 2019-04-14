Masters 2019: 5 leaders at -7 with Tiger right on their tail at -6 on Day 2

They all shot out of the box with birdies and the occasional eagle, except for Tiger who made some birdies but promptly gave them back. It looked like dire circumstances for him as he could not sink anything from six-eight feet (he is 64th out of 84 for this vital distance) although he did sink a few from 20 feet (he is first in the field from that distance).

Out of eight par 5s, which are all birdieable, he is only -2 for those holes and even so he is at -6, one back. It was a truly delightful display of patience, grinding and plodding along, and a demonstration of the strength ...