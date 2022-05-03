RCB vs CSK: Pitch Report, Weather and Dew Update of MCA Stadium, Pune

After a romping win over the Sunrisers Hyderabad, the Chennai Super Kings, back under the leadership of MS Dhoni, would look to continue on its good form as it takes on former Chennai man, led at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on May 04th, 2022.

The Royal Challengers have gone downhill since the last three matches and in all these three games, Dinesh Karthik their Ace card wasn’t able to get going due to some reason or the other. Last time around, when these two teams met, Karthik almost took Bangalore home, but it wasn’t to be and now he would be eager to break the spell of three consecutive losses on his team.

Winning this game is very important to RCB’s chances of qualification to the Playoffs, otherwise, they would have to win all of their three remaining games.

RCB vs CSK Pitch Report

In matches, leading up to this one, it has been seen that the pitch at the MCA Stadium in Pune is helpful for the bowlers if they bowl the required line and length and at the same time, batters can also utilize the bounce in the wicket to the best of their abilities to try and score as many runs as possible.

RCB vs CSK Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai Weather Report

For today’s match between Bangalore and Chennai, the humidity during the match hours of 07:00 pm to 11:00 pm IST would remain between 32-60%. The temperature will hover between 27 and 26 Degrees Celcius between 07 to 11 pm. Chances of dew are very low as the humidity is very less in Pune compared to Mumbai. So losing the toss and batting first won’t be a bad option either.

The RCB vs CSK match would start at 07:30 pm IST at the MCA Stadium, Pune.

The match between RCB and CSK would begin at 07:30 pm Indian Standard Time and 1400 hrs GMT on May 04, 2022, at the MCA Stadium in Pune, Maharashtra.

People can watch Faf du Plessis’ take on MS Dhoni’s in the IPL 2022 Live and Exclusive on the Network on their Television sets. On Smart Phones and online, the IPL 2022 match between RCB and CSK can be Live Streamed on Application and Website.