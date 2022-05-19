RCB vs GT: Pitch Report, Weather and Dew Update of Wankhede Stadium

-
The Royal Challengers Bangalore have one last chance to secure their place in the Playoffs and keep the dream of “Ee Saala Cup Namade”, which loosely translates to, “This year the Cup is ours.” They face Gujarat Titans, who have already made it to the Playoffs in their last league match, needing, not only a win but also a big win to improve upon their net run rate.
If the Faf du Plessis led unit is able to just get a win and not by a biog margin, then they would have to hope that Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals in their last game because Delhi’s net run rate is far superior to that of Bangalore and if both Delhi and Bangalore win their respective games, it is almost certain that it would be Delhi who would be going through to the Playoffs.
RCB vs GT Pitch Report
The Wankhede pitch has been a batter’s paradise with the ball coming nicely onto the bat and dew in the second innings making it an even easier prospect for the men with the bat in their hands. A similar pitch is expected for the match between Bangalore and Gujarat too and it might be a high scoring bonanza
RCB vs GT Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Weather Report
The relative humidity will increase from 71% at 07:30 pm, the time of the start of the match to 78% by 11:30 pm, the time of the end of the game. The temperature will fluctuate between 30 -29 degrees Celsius. Being a night match, the players will have some respite from the heat.
RCB vs GT Live Streaming
The RCB vs GT match would start at 07:30 pm IST at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. This match between Bangalore and Gujarat can be watched Live and Exclusive on your TV sets via Star Sports Network. To watch the game on the go, people can also tune into Hotstar Mobile Application and website.
When and Where would the RCB vs GT IPL 2022 Match take place?
The match between RCB and GT would begin at 07:30 pm Indian Standard Time and 1000 hrs GMT on May 19, 2022, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Maharashtra. It is one of the four venues selected for this year's Indian Premier League.
Where can people watch the IPL 2022 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans Live and Exclusive?
People can watch Faf du Plessis’ Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Hardik Pandya’s Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2022 Live and Exclusive on the Star Sports Network on their Television sets. On SmartPhones and online, the IPL 2022 match between RCB and GT can be Live Streamed on Hotstar Application and Website.
