RCB vs PBKS: Predicted Playing 11 and Toss timing of IPL 2022 Match 60

will be all geared up to face the at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on May 13, 2022, from 07:30 pm IST onwards. Though Bangalore are coming on the back of two back to back wins and Punjab might have lost a close game to Rajasthan, the Punjabis have beige by their side and a renewed hope of having nothing to lose and everything to gain from their last three games in this season’s IPL.

Here's how the Playing 11 of RCB and PBKS would look like

It is after a lot of churning, chopping and changing that have finally arrived at a Playing 11 which is best suited for the conditions. They have three quality spinners and three pacers who are unique and deadly in their own ways.

It is just the form of Virat Kohli that is a cause of concern, but then nothing can be done about it as dropping Kohli would be too bigger a risk to take and there is nobody in that squad that could replace Kohli.

On the other hand, the did a lot of chopping and changing too to finally arrive at the Playing 11 that they are carrying forward with. To rest Odean Smith and Shahrukh Khan, the players for whom the franchise paid such a huge amount requires a lot of faith in others that have replaced those players and both Jitesh Sharma and Bhanuka Rajapaksa, the replacements have done really well. Once again it is just the form of that is worrying for the franchise.

RCB Predicted Playing 11

Virat Kohli, (c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Mahipal Lomror, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood

PBKS Predicted Playing 11

Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Liam Livingstone, Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Sandeep Sharma

IPL 2022 vs Toss Timing and Details

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings today's IPL 2022 match will begin at 07:30 pm IST and 1400 hrs GMT. Thus the toss between Bangalore captain and Punjab skipper would take place 30 minutes before the match start time. Hence, the RCB vs PBKS toss in today’s match would take place at 07:00 pm IST and 1330 hrs GMT.

RCB IPL 2022 Squad

Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik(w), Mahipal Lomror, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Prabhudessai, Anuj Rawat, David Willey, Akash Deep, Jason Behrendorff, Chama V Milind, Siddarth Kaul, Karn Sharma, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Aneeshwar Gautam

PBKS IPL 2022 Squad

Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Mayank Agarwal(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Liam Livingstone, Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Sandeep Sharma, Benny Howell, Baltej Singh, Writtick Chatterjee, Shahrukh Khan, Prerak Mankad, Odean Smith, Ishan Porel, Atharva Taide, Prabhsimran Singh, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Vaibhav Arora, Ansh Patel, Raj Bawa