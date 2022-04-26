RCB vs RR: Pitch Report, Weather and Dew Update of MCA Stadium, Pune

Royal Challengers Bangalore, after being humiliated by Sunriserss Hyderabad in A game where they were all out for 68 and the target was chased in only 08 overs by the opposition, would be looking to bounce back when they face in their next match at the MCA Stadium in Pune on April 26, 2022.

On the other hand, the are coming on the back of a controversial but hard-fought win against the Delhi Capitals. In that match, scenes turned ugly in the last over with a debatable no-ball call going against the Capitals which needed to hit six sixes in the last over to win the match, and Powell had hit three of three till then.

RCB vs RR Pitch Report

It is after a long time that IPL matches return back to Pune after two of Delhi Capitals’ games were shifted to Mumbai due to the Covid scare. In matches, leading up to this one, it has been seen that the pitch at the MCA Stadium in Pune is helpful for the bowlers if they bowl the required line and length and at the same time, batters can also utilize the bounce in the wicket to the best of their abilities to try and score as many runs as possible.

RCB vs RR MCA Stadium, Pune Weather Report

For today’s match between Bangalore and Rajasthan, the humidity during the match hours of 07:00 pm to 11:00 pm IST would remain between 23-44%. The temperature will hover between 30 and 27 Degrees Celcius between 07 to 11 pm. Chances of dew are very low as the humidity is very less in Pune compared to Mumbai. So losing the toss and batting first won’t be a bad option either.

RCB vs RR Live Streaming

The RCB vs RR match would start at 07:30 pm IST at the MCA Stadium, Pune. This match between Bangalore and Rajasthan can be watched Live and Exclusive on your TV sets via Network. To watch the match on the go, people can also tune into Mobile Application and website.

When and Where would RCB vs RR IPL 2022 Match take place?

The match between RCB vs RR would begin at 07:30 pm Indian Standard Time and 1400 hrs GMT on April 26, 2022, at the MCA Stadium in Pune, Maharashtra. It is one of the four venues selected for this year's .

Where can people watch the IPL 2022 vs Live and Exclusive?

People can watch Faf du Plessis’ take on Sanju Samson’s Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2022 Live and Exclusive on the Network on their Television sets. On Smart Phones and online, the IPL 2022 match between RCB and RR can be Live Streamed on Application and Website.