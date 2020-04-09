Ricky Ponting reveals his all-time memorable moments of Ashes series

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting has revealed his memorable moments of Ashes cricket in a video post on Instagram. Ponting, who has played 9 Ashes series in his 17-year long international cricket career, termed the 2005 Ashes series as one of the greatest cricket series of all time.

Ponting was challenged by Australia batsman David Warner to talk about some of his greatest Ashes memories. England had won after a long time in 2005 after the hosts defeated Australia 2-1 in the five-match series.

"One such not so fond memory includes the 2005 Ashes series, where we were beaten by Michael Vaughan's England. It was probably one of the all-time great series, Vaughan's team was too good. We won the first Test at Lord's but then came the Edgbaston Test, it was one of the all-time great Tests and we came up short, then in the third Test we had to battle it out for a draw," he added.

Australia had won the opening Test at Lord's, but then the side went on to lose the second and the fourth Test matches. Ponting also referred to England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff shaking Aussie pacer Brett Lee's hand after winning the second Test by two runs, saying these were the memories that are remembered forever.

"The fourth Test we ended up losing and England snuck up the line, and the fifth ended in a draw, and we ended up losing Unfortunately, we were not good enough. The everlasting image to come out of that series was that of Brett Lee and Andrew Flintoff down on one knee celebrating the end of a great Test match," Ponting said.

"After winning the match, Flintoff's first gesture was to go up to Brett, they are the things I remember about Ashes cricket the most, we enjoyed playing hard on the pitch and so did Vaughan's team in the 2005 series," he added.







The former skipper also said that he will always remember the 2007 Sydney Test match against England where three Australian greats-- Shane Warne, Glenn Mcgrath, and Justin Langer retired together.

Talking about the Sydney Test, Ponting said: "Memories or the over-riding memories I have from Ashes cricket are the ones that happened in the Sydney Test during 2006-07 when Shane Warne, Glenn Mcgrath, and Justin Langer all retired in one game".

"Glenn got a wicket with his last ball in Ashes, Langer had the stage set for him to finish his career with his great mate Hayden, it was an emotional moment for me as a captain, we won the series 5-0, it is something I will always remember," he added.

In the 2006-07 series, Warne also went past the 700-wickets mark in his Test career.





