RR vs DC: Predicted Playing 11 and Toss timing of IPL 2022 Match 58

When take on the in their next game on May 11, 2022, at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, they will need every bit of contribution possible from the likes of David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rovamna Powell and Anrich Nortje, their four overseas stars to turn the tables against the Royals.

While it is almost a must-win for Delhi, for the Rajasthan unit, it is an opportunity to almost make their spot in the Playoffs a surety and hence the likes of Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal, the four pillars of strength this season for the men in pink and blue, would be raring to give their best as well and thus this promise to be a cvracker of a contest.

Here's how the Playing 11 of RR and DC would look like

The could do really well by playing either Jimmy Neesham or Rassie van der Dussen in place of Karun Nair. These are internationally proven talents and you can’t just play with three foreigners in your quota of four after having such talented plays sit out for no rhyme or reason.

They have been given two games each this season and two games can never be the criterion to judge such talent. With Rajasthan almost certain of making it to the Playoffs, they need to make an unbeatable 11 and hence these two players could come in very handy.

As for the Capitals, they played their best possible 11 in their last game and it was just that they were totally outplayed by Chennai. Hence, if Prithvi Shawa is fit then he may come into the Playing 11 otherwise the one selected for the last game was more than good enough.

RR Predicted Playing 11

Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, Jimmy Neesham/Rassie van der Dussen, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen

DC Predicted Playing 11

David Warner, Srikar Bharat, Mitchell Marsh, (c & wk), Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Ripal Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje

IPL 2022 vs Toss Timing and Details

Rajasthan Royals vs today's IPL 2022 match will begin at 07:30 pm IST and 1400 hrs GMT. Thus the toss between Rajasthan skipper and Delhi captain would take place 30 minutes before the match start time. Hence, the RR vs DC toss in today’s match would take place at 07:00 pm IST and 1330 hrs GMT.

RR IPL 2022 Squad

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Rassie van der Dussen, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen, Karun Nair, James Neesham, Navdeep Saini, KC Cariappa, Daryl Mitchell, Obed McCoy, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Anunay Singh, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Garhwal

DC IPL 2022 Squad

David Warner, Srikar Bharat, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Rovman Powell, Ripal Patel, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Mandeep Singh, Sarfaraz Khan, Tim Seifert, Mustafizur Rahman, Ashwin Hebbar, Praveen Dubey, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Lalit Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, Chetan Sakariya, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal