RR vs MI: Predicted Playing 11 and Toss timing of IPL 2022 Match 44

are out of the reckoning this season even though the chances of their mathematical qualification are not yet extinguished. However, heading into their ninth match of IPL 2022, they would be looking to get at least one win to build momentum and finish the season on a high in their remaining six games.

But that will not be easy as they will be up against who look in stunning form this season and have won six out of their nine games. The Jaipur based team is looking to confirm its berth in the Playoffs and hence wouldn’t give Mumbai any complacency whatsoever as it faces the led side in an important clash at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on April 30, 2022.

Therefore it is important to know how the teams shape up before this game and the players that will be part of the Playing 11.

Here's how the Playing 11 of RR and MI would look like

The Rajasthan unit looks settled although New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell who debuted for them in the previous game couldn’t really get going. But it looks like he would be at least given a second chance and hence change in the Playing 11 of the side isn’t really a question anymore for this game until an unknown injury develops.

As for the Mumbai Indians, they can and should make many changes as they are anyways out of the race and by trying all the players that they have in the squad, they can at least make sure that they have clarity over which players to back on in the next season.

RR Predicted Playing 11

Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Daryl Mitchell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Kuldeep Sen, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal

MI Predicted Playing 11

(c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Hrithik Shokeen, Daniel Sams, Jaydev Unadkat, Riley Meredith, Jasprit Bumrah

IPL 2022 vs Toss Timing and Details

vs today's IPL 2022 match will begin at 07:30 pm IST and 1400 hrs GMT. Thus the toss between Rajasthan captain and Mumbai skipper would take place 30 minutes before the match start time. Hence, the RR vs MI toss in today’s match would take place at 07:00 pm IST and 1330 hrs GMT.

RR IPL 2022 Squad

Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sanju Samson(w/c), Daryl Mitchell, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen, Karun Nair, James Neesham, Rassie van der Dussen, Navdeep Saini, KC Cariappa, Obed McCoy, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anunay Singh, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Garhwal

MI IPL 2022 Squad

Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Jaydev Unadkat, Hrithik Shokeen, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith, Tymal Mills, Murugan Ashwin, Fabian Allen, Basil Thampi, Anmolpreet Singh, Sanjay Yadav, Ramandeep Singh, Mayank Markande, Tim David, Aryan Juyal, Arjun Tendulkar, Rahul Buddhi, Arshad Khan