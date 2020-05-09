Sachin Tendulkar recalls 'special stint' with Yorkshire county in 1992

Former Indian cricketer and legendary batsman on Friday revealed that it was his stint with the county club Yorkshire in 1992 that helped him in better understanding the English conditions.

The stint with Yorkshire helped Sachin, then 19 years old, gain the required exposure which eventually improved his game of cricket.

"Flashback to my county cricket days! As a 19-year old cricketer, playing for @Yorkshireccc was a special stint as it helped me gain exposure & better understanding of English conditions. Fond memories!," Sachin captioned the post on Instagram.





The Maharashtra-born player had an illustrious career in the game, with several records to his name. Tendulkar made his Test cricket debut on November 15, 1989. The same year, on December 18, he played his first one-day international (ODI) match.

The right-handed batsman represented the country in six World Cups during his career that lasted for 24 years. He was the part of the 2011 World Cup-winning squad.

Tendulkar has scored 15,921 runs in Test matches, including record 51 Test centuries.

Things are no different in ODI cricket as Sachin atop the list of most runs in this format as well. He has accumulated 18,426 runs in ODI which includes 49 tons.

As India continues its fight against the pandemic, Tendulkar has made a donation to a Mumbai-based non-profit organisation to aid 4,000 underprivileged people, including children.

The organisation praised the Master Blaster for his 'generous donation'.

"Thanks @sachin_rt for proving once again that #sports encourages compassion! Your generous donation towards our #COVID19 fund enables us to financially aid 4000 underprivileged people, including children from @mybmcschools. Our budding sportspersons thank you, Little Master!," the Hi5 Youth Foundation tweeted.





The former Indian batsman also gave his best wishes to the team for the commendable work.

"Best wishes to team Hi5 for your efforts in supporting families of daily wage earners," Sachin tweeted while replying to the foundation.





Earlier, Sachin had donated Rs 25 lakh each to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund and the Maharashtra Chief Minister Relief Fund to aid the battle against Covid-19.