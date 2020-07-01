Shashank Manohar steps down from ICC's chairman post; Khwaja interim head

Shashank Manohar's tenure as the International Council's first independent chairman came to an end on Wednesday.

According to a media release sent by the ICC, Deputy Chairman Imran Khwaja will take over as interim chairman till the election process is set in motion.

" Chairman has stepped down after two, two-year tenures at its helm. The Board met today and agreed that Deputy Chairman Imran Khwaja will assume the responsibilities of the Chairperson until a successor is elected," stated in a release.

Manohar, as per ICC rules, could have stayed for another two-year term as a maximum of three terms are allowed.

The process for the election of the next chairperson is expected to be approved by the ICC Board within the next week.