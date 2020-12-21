Shimla's ice skating rink getting a rebirth at 100, has Olympic-size plan

Shimla’s ice skating rink is getting a rebirth at 100. The oldest natural ice skating rink in Asia is all set to be upgraded to an Olympic-size semi-artificial arena. Once renovated, it will be functional round the year, benefit at least 5,000 ice skaters from across India and boost their chances of participation in global competitions including the The new rink will also be able to host international winter sporting events.

Back in the 1970s, the ice skating rink used to be functional for at least 100 days annually. Now the season has shrunk to 20-40 days.

The reasons: The felling of the deodar trees, which helped the rink to maintain sub-zero temperatures, and pollution caused by vehicular emissions at the adjacent local bus stand, according to Avadhut Tawade, the first Indian to debut in short-track speed skating at the International Skating Union World Cup, Budapest, 2005.

Even this season has been delayed due to an unusual rise in temperatures. The maximum temperature, which usually stays between 6 degrees Celsius and 10 degrees Celsius, touched a record 20°C this month, slowing the freezing of ice.

"The Simla Ice Skating Rink Club has approached the state government for funds. It has sent a Rs 21-crore proposal to the Himachal tourism department for converting the natural rink into a state-of-the-art semi-artificial rink, and has received a grant of Rs 8 crore," says Pankaj Prabhakar, former national ice skating champion and ex-India coach.

The project entails the laying of underground pipes for chilling and concretising the rink, which is spread on an area equivalent to five tennis courts (58m x 30m). Although the tender was floated earlier, the pandemic stalled it. The process will resume for creating an internal infrastructure and the installation of a refrigeration plant.

The arena traces its history to 1920, when a couple of tennis courts were converted into a natural ice skating rink by an ardent tennis fan and Irish military official identified as one Blessington. In the winter months, when he sprinkled water on the tennis court to settle the grass, it froze within seconds. It immediately dawned on him that the courts could be converted into an ice skating rink. He abandoned the racquet and fetched a pair of skates.





A century later, the ever-shortening season has posed a serious threat to the survival of one of the most exciting winter sports in these parts. “The present seasonal duration is not enough for skaters to practise for international competitions. Once it turns into a year-round artificial rink, it will benefit players and also help us improve our performance at international meets,” says Prabhakar, who is also the treasurer of the rink. The rink is part of the city’s heritage and needs to be preserved, he adds.

Work will start as soon as the funds trickle in, says Bhuvnesh Banga, secretary of the Simla Ice Skating Rink Club. The rink also has a civil club equipped with a restaurant and bar, card room, and a billiards and snooker zone. These help generate the funds needed to manage the affairs of the club.

Subodh Patil, India’s current ice skating coach, points out that there are two artificial ice skating rinks in the country, one in Delhi and the other in Mumbai. There is also a natural skating rink in Gulmarg, but it sees harsh and frosty weather. The rink in is characterised by ideal temperature. Also, its size, at 111.2 metres long, is just what is required for the events. “This," he says, "is ideal to hold short-track speed skating, figure skating and ice hockey matches.”