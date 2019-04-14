Slow and steady likely to win race, at least in the Masters 2019

Standing under the 150-year-old great oak tree between the clubhouse and the first tee of the Augusta National Golf Club, where the Masters is played, a few colleagues and I started thinking on ‘real’ golf development in India.

Seeing these strapping young men here who can drive really long with force and also have the gentlest of touches on and around the greens makes one think of why not all this at some time in India as well. It was unanimously felt that the approach has to be a 25-year perspective with governments (Education and Sporting Departments) in a positive cycle ...