JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » IPL 2020 » News

Harbhajan supports closed-door IPL 2020, says ready to play without fans
Business Standard

RR captain Smith hopeful of IPL 2020, eyes good show from youngsters

Smith is also looking forward to how the younger players in the squad, particularly all-rounder Riyan Parag and batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal, perform in IPL 2020

BS Web Team & agencies 

Steve Smith. Photo: PTI
Steve Smith. Photo: PTI

The world might be in lockdown due to the Covid-19, or coronavirus pandemic, but cricket players across the globe have made it clear that they would love to have an Indian Premier League this year, even if not right away. Speaking to Ish Sodhi in a podcast organised by Rajasthan Royals, skipper Steve Smith said the same.

"Plenty going on in the world at present, but hopefully we can get an IPL at some stage. The two seasons that I captained the Royals were both half seasons, Shane Watson gave me the captaincy in 2015 and then last year out of the blue I took over at the back end of the season. Looking at having a crack at it full time and the Royals have a pretty good squad," he said.

Earlier, Smith’s RR teammate Jos Buttler said it was a "big shame" that the lucrative T20 tournament could not be held due to the coronavirus outbreak. The IPL 2020 stands suspended till April 15 and chances of it being held in the near future are also grim.

Steve smith on youngsters in Rajasthan Royals

Smith is also looking forward to how the younger players in the squad, particularly all-rounder Riyan Parag and batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal, perform in IPL 2020. Riyan was 17-years-old when he made his IPL debut with the Royals last year and Smith said that he was very much impressed with the freedom with which he batted and recalled the time when he almost dismissed MS Dhoni.

Riyan Parag. Photo: PTI
Riyan Parag. Photo: PTI
"Young 17-year-old kid carrying around his teddy bears. He copped a bit but when he went out to play he did it with such freedom and even won a few games with his own bat. Pretty special, I could just see the joy on his face," Smith said in an interaction with RR team mate Ish Sodhi on the franchise's Facebook page on Tuesday.

"He was bowling to MS Dhoni and almost got him out and just the smile on his face when he was bowling was so cool. We've been very lucky to have some good young players."

Smith said that he is also excited to see how Jaiswal would do if and when the season starts. Jaiswal went into the U19 World Cup last year with a lot of hype around him due to his record breaking double-ton in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. He ended up taking the World Cup by storm and was the highest scorer in the tournament.

"Jaiswal, he was the top scorer at the U19s and looks a quality player. So, fingers crossed we can get over this year and see all that young talent close up again," said Smith.
First Published: Wed, April 08 2020. 11:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY