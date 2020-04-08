RR captain Smith hopeful of IPL 2020, eyes good show from youngsters

The world might be in due to the Covid-19, or pandemic, but cricket players across the globe have made it clear that they would love to have an this year, even if not right away. Speaking to Ish Sodhi in a podcast organised by Rajasthan Royals, skipper said the same.

"Plenty going on in the world at present, but hopefully we can get an IPL at some stage. The two seasons that I captained the Royals were both half seasons, Shane Watson gave me the captaincy in 2015 and then last year out of the blue I took over at the back end of the season. Looking at having a crack at it full time and the Royals have a pretty good squad," he said.

Earlier, Smith's RR teammate Jos Buttler said it was a "big shame" that the lucrative T20 tournament could not be held due to the outbreak. The IPL stands suspended till April 15 and chances of it being held in the near future are also grim.

Smith on youngsters in Rajasthan Royals



Smith is also looking forward to how the younger players in the squad, particularly all-rounder Riyan Parag and batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal, perform in IPL. Riyan was 17-years-old when he made his IPL debut with the Royals last year and Smith said that he was very much impressed with the freedom with which he batted and recalled the time when he almost dismissed MS Dhoni.

Riyan Parag. Photo: PTI

"He was bowling to MS Dhoni and almost got him out and just the smile on his face when he was bowling was so cool. We've been very lucky to have some good young players."



Smith said that he is also excited to see how Jaiswal would do if and when the season starts. Jaiswal went into the U19 World Cup last year with a lot of hype around him due to his record breaking double-ton in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. He ended up taking the World Cup by storm and was the highest scorer in the tournament.

"Jaiswal, he was the top scorer at the U19s and looks a quality player. So, fingers crossed we can get over this year and see all that young talent close up again," said Smith.