- Former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar skips ED date; to be summoned again
- Nokia 3.2 review: Average performer with big display, good on-battery time
- Retail inflation could hit 7-month high in May, but below RBI target: Poll
- Retail inflation could hit 7-month high in May, but below RBI target: Poll
- Impure Indian gold jewellery? Not anymore! Hallmarking jumps to 80%
- Eros International to buy back $20 mn worth of common shares on NYSE
- Kathua case: Six convicted for rape and murder of the 8-year-old girl
- Google earned $4.7 bn from news in 2018 even as media groups' income shrank
- Market valuation, hike in LTCG: Analysts rule out runaway pre-budget rally
SA vs WI LIVE score ICC CWC 2019: Toss will take place at 2:30 pm IST
Head to head, South Africa have advantage as they won 44 out of 61 matches while West Indies won 15 and one match each ended in a tie and no result. Check SA vs WI Live score and match commentary here
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
South Africa cricket team. Photo: Reuters
In the today's match of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 (CWC), a disarrayed South Africa Cricket team will taken on West Indies cricket team at the The Rose Bowl, Southampton. Faf du Plessis-led South Africa would like to forget the three consecutive defeats they had and get back to winning ways. West Indies, on the other hand, need to make minor fixes and show some temprament in crunch situatinons to beat formidable oppositions. South Africa batsmen may be in for bouncer barrage yet again from Cottrell, Holder, Oshane Thomas and fellow bolwers while Windies batsmen to be wary of Proteas spinner Imran Tahir. Head to head, South Africa have an advantage as they won 44 out of 61 matches while West Indies won 15 and one match each ended in a tie and no result.
Check 2019 cricket world cup points table here
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: South Africa vs West Indies LIVE score
ICC CWC 2019, MATCH 15: SA vs WI LIVE streaming
South Africa vs West Indies world cup match will start at 3:00 pm IST. The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 in English Commentary and on Star Sports Hindi HD, in Hindi Commentary. You can also live stream SA vs WI cricket match on the Hotstar app and the Hotstar website.
Stay tuned for South Africa vs West Indies LIVE score, toss, playing 11 updates and match commentary here
Check 2019 cricket world cup points table here
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: South Africa vs West Indies LIVE score
ICC CWC 2019, MATCH 15: SA vs WI LIVE streaming
South Africa vs West Indies world cup match will start at 3:00 pm IST. The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 in English Commentary and on Star Sports Hindi HD, in Hindi Commentary. You can also live stream SA vs WI cricket match on the Hotstar app and the Hotstar website.
Stay tuned for South Africa vs West Indies LIVE score, toss, playing 11 updates and match commentary here
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More