SRH vs CSK: Predicted Playing 11 and Toss timing of IPL 2022 Match 46

The Indian Premier League will now see MS Dhoni back as captain for the men in yellow as they would take on the Kane Williamson led Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. Playing 11 selected by the Chennai Super Kings and SRH would be very important to the outcome of this game.
Therefore it is important to know how the teams shape up before this game and the players that will be part of the Playing 11.
Here's how the Playing 11 of SRH and CSK would look like
The only problem for the Sunrisers Hyderabad was that Washington Sundar was not available. But he came back in the last game, although didn’t have the impact that the Sunrisers would have wanted him to have. Anyhpow, since he is fully fit and available, there is no need to mend with the Playing 11 of the team, even though they lost in the last match.
As for the Chennai Super Kings, they have already had a major change in form of MS Dhoni taking over the captaincy, the other change could be asking Shivam Dube to bowl a bit as he has not really performed with the bat in the last few games. The Playing 11 might be the same, or maybe Moeen Ali could come in for Mitchell Santner.
SRH Predicted Playing 11
Kane Williamson (C), Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik
CSK Predicted Playing 11
Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (C/WK), Dwaine Pretorius, Dwayne Bravo, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana
SRH IPL 2022 Squad
Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Sean Abbott, Ravikumar Samarth, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Glenn Phillips, Vishnu Vinod, Priyam Garg, Kartik Tyagi, Romario Shepherd, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Samad, Saurabh Dubey
CSK IPL 2022 Squad
Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Mitchell Santner, Dwaine Pretorius, Dwayne Bravo, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana, Chris Jordan, Moeen Ali, Devon Conway, Tushar Deshpande, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, Subhranshu Senapati, Prashant Solanki, KM Asif, Simarjeet Singh, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Matheesha Pathirana, Bhagath Varma
