ICC CWC 2019, SL vs SA Live score: Sri Lanka look to keep semis hopes alive

South Africa are out of the tournament as they won only a single game out of seven. Check Sri Lanka vs South Africa Live score, toss updates and match commentary here

Sri Lanka pacer Lasith Malinga
In today’s match of ICC cricket World Cup 2019 (CWC), Sri Lanka cricket team will look to make their case strong for a semi-finals berth when they play against South Africa cricket team at The Riverside in Chester-le-street. The World Cup 2011 finalist Sri Lanka still have their hopes alive to play in the semi-finals as they have six points in the six matches they played so far. Sri Lanka have to win every match from here to secure a place in the top four. South Africa, on the other hand, are out of the tournament as they won only a single game out of seven.

Sri Lanka vs South Africa world cup match will start at 3:00 pm IST. The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 in English Commentary and on Star Sports Hindi HD, in Hindi Commentary. You can also live stream SL vs SA cricket match on the Hotstar app and the Hotstar website.
 
