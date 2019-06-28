- DHFL defers March 2019 quarter results; stock tanks 9%
- ONGC seeks bids to enhance production from 64 marginal fields
- G20: Modi, Trump discuss 5G, trade, Iran; leave out S-400 deal from talks
- 140 stocks from BSE500 index beat benchmark in first half of 2019
ICC CWC 2019, SL vs SA Live score: Sri Lanka look to keep semis hopes alive
South Africa are out of the tournament as they won only a single game out of seven. Check Sri Lanka vs South Africa Live score, toss updates and match commentary here
Sri Lanka vs South Africa world cup match will start at 3:00 pm IST. The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 in English Commentary and on Star Sports Hindi HD, in Hindi Commentary. You can also live stream SL vs SA cricket match on the Hotstar app and the Hotstar website.
