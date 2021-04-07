Star-Disney takes strike as Covid-19 pandemic cloud looms over IPL

The 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will get underway in Chennai on Friday amid a surge in Covid-19 infections that has compelled the broadcaster to double down on security protocols. India has been reporting close to or over one lakh coronavirus cases daily since Sunday, bringing to the fore the safety of the IPL, among the most viewed and valued sporting properties in the world.

This will be the first time when the IPL will be held in India as the Covid-19 pandemic rages on. Last year, the T20 tournament was shifted to the United Arab Emirates to prevent the ...