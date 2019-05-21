Sultans of swing and spin: Top 10 bowlers to look for in ICC World Cup 2019

The biggest international 50-over cricket tournament, the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, is set to kick off from May 30 in England and Wales, where would look to have a gala time on pacey and bouncy tracks, considered ideal for testing batsmen’s mettle.

At stake is the dream of every player — the World Cup — and the 10 participating teams would look for an early attack with their bowling arsenal.

It would not be surprising if Pakistan, known to bring the best breed of pacers to the world stage, were to find themselves lacking this time in the midst of some fresh talent coming from other countries.

If the India squad boasts the supremely talented Jasprit Bumrah, Aussies have Adam Zampa, and Kasigo Rabada. In the department, considered the backbone of every bowling attack in today’s cricket, would have an even bigger role this time — the onus to trick batsmen and choke the run flow will be on them.

Let us look at some of the who could prove lethal in ICC Cricket World Cup 2019:

Jasprit Bumrah, India

The man with the golden arm is currently the number 1 bowler in ICC one-day international (ODI) rankings. This right-arm fast-medium bowler has emerged as one of the most trusted death-over for his point-precision bowling skills, and he has mastered the art deftly. A yorker specialist, Bumrah has ended India's years-long wait for a quality death-overs bowler. His recent (IPL) outing bears testament to the skills of this young bowler. This time, batsmen will be wary of the threat he poses while playing his first World Cup.

Hasan Ali, Pakistan

A 24-year-old medium-fast bowler from Pakistan, Hasan seems an outlier in the present Pakistani bowling attack: He is known to tighten the noose around batsmen with tricky bowling and variation rather than relying solely on pace and Hasan will be a key player for Pakistan and remain at the forefront of their bowling attack.

Rashid Khan, Afghanistan

This young bowler is known for his quick googlies and sudden flippers that deceive the batsmen in business. The 123 wickets he has picked in his 57 matches so far clearly show how difficult it would be for batsmen to survive his attack in In the coming days, all eyes will be on as the leg-break bowler accompanies a side ready to stun opponents.

Imran Tahir, South Africa

A go-to bowler for any team he is part of, Tahir has delivered in the most difficult of times. His 162 wickets from 98 matches show how this spinner, matured with playing on South African pitches, can choke any batting attack. Tahir is placed at number four in ICC ODI rankings. If he can go on bowling the way he did in IPL 2019, he would give batsmen in the opponent side a very tough time.

Adam Zampa, Australia

This leg spinner from Australia will face a test on England pitches, but his knack for mixing it up with loose balls may fetch him wickets. The bowler has enough experience to trap batsmen in his web. Zampa will a key bowler for Australia and he would look to make the most of the opportunity in his maiden World Cup.

Sam Curran, England

A young left-arm pacer bowling on home soil, Sam Curran will be keenly watched in He has so far played only two ODIs for England but his raw talent could prove handy for England skipper Eoin Morgan, especially after the bowler’s successful outing at the recently concluded IPL 2019. Curran can the ball well and he is likely to play a key role against visitors at home.

Mustafizur Rahman,

A left-arm fast bowler is always an asset for any team, and Rahman has proved himself so for right since his first match. On his ODI debut, he had demolished India's star-studded batting-line up with a 5-wicket haul, becoming the first player to achieve the feat. In 44 ODIs played so far, Rahman has scalped 79 wickets with the best figure of 6/43.

Mitchell Santner, New Zealand

This left-arm spinner from New Zealand reminds you of Kiwi legend And the fact that he made his debut against England almost four years ago adds a thing or two to his promise as he plays his maiden World Cup in England and Wales. Santner, who has had 63 wickets in his 59 ODIs, will be looking to get the better of opposition and prove a dangerous bowler in the days ahead.

Kemar Roach, West Indies

This fast bowler from with a quick-arm action is known for his yorkers and bouncers, which could be very potent in English conditions. Roach has so far scalped 116 wickets in his 84 matches for West Indies and he carries enough experience to be effective in ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

Kasigo Rabada, South Africa

The 23-year-old pacer from is counted among the most effective bowlers in cricket today. He had shown his skills in the very first match, against Bangladesh, when he ended his spell with a figure of 6/16. And there has been no looking back for him since. Rabada has so far played 66 ODIs, in which he has taken 106 wickets. Recently, he had an excellent run at IPL 2019, where he took 25 wickets and was the highest wicket-taker in the tournament jointly with compatriot Imran Tahir, even as he played far fewer matches than the latter. Rabada is likely to continue his sublime form in ICC World Cup 2019, too.