Sweden World Cup Squad: Blagult's fight for prominence in post Zlatan era

The road was expected to be difficult post-Zlatan era but head coach has been successful in building a consistent team that ousted Italy in a high-profile qualifier match to make it to Russia. This is the first time since 1958 that the Italian team did not make it to the final stages of World Cup.

History: Sweden made their first World Cup appearance in 1934. The Blagults has eleven World Cup appearances and six appearances in the European Championships. They finished second in the 1958 FIFA World Cup, and third in both 1950 and 1994. Sweden's accomplishments also include a gold medal in the 1948 Summer Olympics and bronze medals in 1924 and 1952. They reached the semi-finals in UEFA Euro 1992.



World Cup 2018 Group: They are placed in the World Cup group F with Germany, South Korea and Mexico.



Players to watch out for: Emil Forsberg, Victor Lindelof,

Coach: is a vastly experienced coach who rose to prominence by leading IFK Norrkoping to a surprise Allsvenskan (Swedish professional league) title win in 2015. After taking charge of the national team in the wake of Euro 2016, he rejuvenated the side and led them to the famous World Cup play-off win against Italy.

The team is expected to line-up in a 4-4-2 formation, with two tall strikers Ola Toivonen, forming the attack. The defenders will stick to a high line and play long balls behind the opposition defence. But the team will miss the aura and experience of Ibrahimovic. Most of the players play in lower leagues across Europe and the lack of experience might cost the Danes.

Defence: Manchester United’s Victor Lindelof, Pontus Jansson of Leeds, Swansea’s Martin Olsson and Celtic full-back Mikael Lustig will provide strong resistance to the opponent strikers.

Midfield: Emil Forsberg, an attacking midfielder who is known for his precision, is clever in his delivery and a goal threat. His clever movement and dribbling ability can open up teams. He was Bundesliga’s top assist maker (13) in the 2016-17 season for Leipzig.

Attack: had to step in the central forward role following the retirement of Berg has provided power, panache and plenty of goals for Janne Andersson’s Sweden.

The Al Ain club striker scored eight times during the Russia 2018 qualifiers, at least double the tally of any other Swedish player.

Sweden's 23 man squad World Cup squad:

Goalkeepers: Robin Olsen (FC Copenhagen/Denmark), Karl-Johan Johnsson (Guingamp/France), Kristoffer Nordfeldt (Swansea City/Wales)

Defenders: Mikael Lustig (Celtic/Scotland), Victor Nilsson-Lindelof (Manchester United/England), Andreas Granqvist (Krasnodar/Russia), Martin Olsson (Swansea City/Wales), Ludwig Augustinsson (Werder Bremen/Germany), Filip Helander (Bologna/Italy), Pontus Jansson (Leeds United/England), Emil Krafth (Bologna/Italy)

Midfielders: (RB Leipzig/Germany), Albin Ekdal (Hamburg/ Germany), Viktor Claesson (Krasnodar/Russia), Gustav Svensson (Seattle Sounders/USA), Sebastian Larsson (Hull City/England), Jimmy Durmaz (Toulouse/France), Oscar Hiljemark (Genoa/Italy), Marcus Rohden (Crotone/Italy)

Forwards: Marcus Berg (Al Ain/UAE), Ola Toivonen (Toulouse/France), John Guidetti (Celta Vigo/Spain), Isaac Kiese-Thelin (Waasland-Beveren/Belgium)