- Ola begins pilot of quick grocery delivery service in Bengaluru: Report
- Oil rises after OPEC+ rebuffs US call to boost output; Brent crude past $80
- Novavax files for emergency use listing of Covid-19 vaccine with WHO
- India Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai crosses 200,000 footfalls: Govt
- Bollywood stars return to India's big screens after more than a year
- Global share rally pauses as China property weighs, US data loom
- 'Delhi air quality deteriorated amid farm fires, bursting of firecrackers'
- Party's over: Diwali leaves Delhi wheezing in dangerously unhealthy air
T20 WC, IND vs SCO Live Score: India looks to keep semifinals hopes alive
Get the live updates of the T20 WC Super 12 match between India and Scotland from Sheikh Zayed Stadium
Topics
ICC T20 World Cup 2021 | India cricket team | Virat Kohli
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Indian cricket team. Photo: @BCCI
Virat Kohli-led India will be desperate for another big win to keep their semi-final hopes alive as they face Scotland in their fourth Super 12 T20 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi in the T20 World Cup on Friday.
The Men in Blue also need to keep an eye on their run rate, so one can expect Kohli and team to go hell for leather from ball number one.
Scotland is yet to register a victory in the Super 12 stage but they cannot be taken lightly as they gave New Zealand a run for their money on Wednesday. Chasing 173, Scotland fell just 16 runs short, so the Men in Blue need to bring their A-game to register a win.
IND vs SCO Live Scoreboard
Know about ICC T20 WC, India vs Scotland match live telecast, streaming and live toss timings details here:
The IND vs SCO will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 HD/SD with English commentary, while Star Sports Hindi with Hindi Commentary. The live streaming of IND vs SCO match will be available on Disney+Hotstar app in four languages.
Squads:
India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami.
Scotland: Kyle Coetzer (captain), Richard Berrington, Dylan Budge, Matthew Cross (wk), Josh Davey, Ally Evans, Chris Greaves, Michael Leask, Calum Macleod, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Hamza Tahir, Craig Wallace, Mark Watt, Brad Wheal.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh