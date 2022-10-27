T20 World Cup IND vs NED preview: India out to tame Dutch spirit in Sydney

The Indian team, led by Rohit Sharma, is on a mission and the mission is very clear, to win the T20 World Cup after a drought of 15 years. It was shown when they beat Pakistan in a game that went right down to the wire. Now, when they face the Netherlands, the task is going to be very simple, win big and increase the net run rate as the competition in this group is going to be between Pakistan, South Africa and India and only two teams can go through. Thus the net run rate and washed-out games are going to be very crucial.

The Dutch side, which has qualified for the Super 12 for the very first time in their history, will be looking to play good and impress all as a stage as big as this, will come very rarely for them. To get to Supr 12 is one thing, but to get there and play three huge Asian nations like India, Pakistan and Bangladesh will give them the much-needed eyeballs.

India vs Netherlands: How will the teams shape up?

India can think of making a change or two just to give rest to their main players. But knowing Rahul Dravid and his approach, he believes in playing a consistent side and that would mean no changes at all. Deepak Hooda could have come in place of Axar Patel to give the batting a little bit of cushion. But Sydney is spin-friendly, hence the change is not really required.

For the Netherlands, their batters, especially the likes of Tom Cooper and skipper Scott Edwards need to take responsibility as they both are Australia born and have played plenty of here. Max O’Dowd and Bas de Leede have been the only two players who have shown some batting talents. The team that played against Bangladesh will most likely play this game too because Rolef van der Merwe does not seem to have recovered till now.

India Predicted Playing 11

(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh

Predicted Playing 11

Vikramjit Singh, Max O'Dowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards (C & wk), Tim Pringle, Logan van Beek, Shariz Ahmed/Roelof van der Merve, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren

Ind vs Ned: Sydney pitch and weather report

The SCG has been known traditionally to help the spin and slow bowlers as the pitch turns and grips in all conditions. However, due to the morning and afternoon showers, it might just help the fast bowlers early on a bit. Any captain winning the toss would look to field first.

Unlike Melbourne, Sydney would be kind to India and Indian supporters as all the rain that needed to happen would have happened in the daytime and the weather would be clear from 07:00 pm Local time onwards which is when the action begins.