Tendulkar to Hima Das: Sports fraternity donates to fight Covid-19 pandemic

India cricket team legend has donated Rs 50 lakh for fighting Covid-19 or pandemic which wreaked havoc across the globe. The other prominent cricketers include, the Pathan brothers -- Irfan and Yusuf -- donated 4,000 face masks to Baroda police and health department while MS Dhoni, through a Pune based NGO, made a contribution of Rs 1 lakh.

Here are the list notable sportspersons and sports body that made contributions for battling Covid-19 pandemic:



Sachin Tendulkar



Batting maestro on Friday donated Rs 50 lakh to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, which has so far claimed 17 Indian lives and wreaked havoc globally.

Tendulkar's donation is so far the biggest contribution among India's leading sportspersons, some of whom have pledged their salaries while a few others have donated medical equipment to fight the dreaded outbreak, which has caused more than 24,000 deaths globally.

" decided to contribute Rs 25 lakh each to Prime Minister's Relief Fund and Chief Minister's Relief Fund in his bid to join the fight against Covid-19. It was his decision that he wanted to contribute to both funds," a source privy to the development, told news agency PTI on conditions of anonymity.

BCCI president



BCCI President and former India captain has said that he will provide free rice worth Rs 50 lakh to the needy people who have been put in government schools for safety and security amid the pandemic.

to donate one month’s salary



Ace Indian sprinter has also pledged to donate her one month's salary to Assam's COVID-19 relief fund.

donates Rs 10 lakh



Shuttler has also donated a sum of Rs 10 lakh to combat the spread of Sindhu has donated Rs 5 lakh each to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Chief Minister Relief Funds in fight against Covid-19 pandemic.

donates six-month’s salary



Wrestler Bajrang Punia, who works as an OSD in Railways, has donated his six months' salary to Haryana coronavirus relief fund.

donates Rs 50 lakh



Former India opener and BJP lawmaker has announced that he will donate Rs 50 lakh to make sure citizens are given adequate equipment to fight the coronavirus pandemic in the national capital.

to provide food for daily wage workers



Tennis star has also stepped forward to raise money to provide food and other basic necessities for the daily wage workers during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.



ICC Elite Panel umpire Aleem Dar offers free food for jobless at his Lahore restaurant



In a heart-warming gesture, Pakistani umpire Aleem Dar is offering free food at his restaurant for all those rendered jobless by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Pakistan has been under a fighting the coronavirus outbreak after recording more than 1,000 positive cases.

"During this lockdown, people have become jobless. I own a restaurant named Dar's Delighto on Pia Road in Lahore. People who are jobless can come there and eat food for free," Dar, an ICC elite panel umpire, said in video message posted on Twitter.

Saurashtra Cricket Association donates Rs 42 lakh



Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA) has decided to donate an amount of Rs 42 lakh to combat the spread of Covid-19. SCA will be donating Rs 21 lakh each to Prime Ministers Relief Fund and Gujarat Chief Ministers Relief Fund set up for battling coronavirus pandemic.

"Saurashtra Cricket Association has all care and concern for citizens of India in the challenging situation of novel coronavirus pandemic. We request and urge all Indians to stay indoors, stay fit and stay safe," an SCA release quoted Niranjan Shah, former Secretary of BCCI and SCA, as saying.

The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) has also donated Rs 25 lakh towards the West Bengal government's emergency relief fund with president Avishek Dalmiya adding another Rs 5 lakh from his pocket.



Covid-19: Former India player Shukla donates MLA salary as well as BCCI pension



Former India cricketer Laxmi Ratan Shukla, who is currently the sports minister of West Bengal, has donated his three months' MLA salary along with BCCI pension for the same period to fight the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

"It is the need of the hour that we all contribute to the best of our abilities. I have already donated three months of my MLA salary to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. Also, I get pension from BCCI. I have donated three months of my BCCI pension," Shukla told PTI on Friday.

Shukla, played three ODIs for India in 1999 before ankle injury cut short his career.

A respected all-rounder in domestic cricket, he represented Bengal and East Zone in over 100 first-class matches and has also been a part of IPL-winning Kolkata Knight Riders team.

Covid-19: CAB office bearers pitch in with contributions



On a day when the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) made an appeal to all its units, players and match officials to contribute generously, its secretary Snehashis Ganguly, vice-president Naresh Ojha and joint secretary Debabrata Das came forward to contribute to the cause.

Treasurer Debasish Ganguly's club South Suburban also showed its intent to donate.

Snehashis, Naresh and Debabrata contributed Rs 1 lakh each to the State Emergency Relief Fund to help in the battle against coronavirus pandemic.

South Suburban also agreed to donate a similar amount.

"In these dark days we need to fight this pandemic shoulder to shoulder. Hence I have decided to contribute one lakh personally to the cause. My academy 22-Yards will give another Rs 50,000. Let's do our best to battle this menace," Snehashis said.

"These are uncertain times and we all need to come forward and join the battle. I feel humbled to make a paltry contribution of one lakh rupees to the cause," said Naresh Ojha.

On Wednesday, the CAB had announced that it would donate a sum of Rs 25 lakh to the State Administration in Corona Aid with president Avishek Dalmiya shelling Rs 5 lakh from his own pocket.