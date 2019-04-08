Not a rich man's game: Will it take a Tiger to give golf a chance in India

Compared to the pre-Tiger Woods era when professional golfers, relatively speaking, played for pennies, today they play for millions of dollars.

Past great champions bemoan the fact that this big money effect was not always so. When Jack Nicklaus, in 1986, won his record sixth Green Jacket at the Masters, his prize money was $144,000 out of a total purse of $ 785,000; twenty years later in 2006, Tiger Woods won $1.26 million out of a purse of $7 million ; in 2019, the winner will receive $1.9 million out of a purse of $11 million; the Players championship (trying desperately to become the ...