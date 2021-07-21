Tokyo Olympics 2021 India contingent: List of Indian athletes, officials

India has been sending a large contingent for the last three editions of the Summer The Tokyo 2021 will see a 228-member strong contingent from India participate in 18 sporting events.

India's Olympic contingent for Tokyo 2020 includes 127 participants from 18 sports, including two alternate players and one reserve goalie in men's and women's hockey squads, respectively.

Four Indian sailors -- Nethra Kumanan and Vishnu Saravanan (laser class), KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar (49er class) -- were the first to reach Tokyo from their training bases in Europe.

India in previous Olympics



In the 2016 Rio Olympics, 117 Indian participated (63 men and 54 women) across 15 sports. The Indian roster featured three Olympic medalists from London, including badminton star Saina Nehwal, freestyle wrestler and four-time Olympian Yogeshwar Dutt, and rifle shooter Gagan Narang.



In the 2012 Summer in London, India sent 83 athletes, 60 men, and 23 women, who competed in 13 sports. In the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing, 57 in 12 sports represented India, and for the first time since 1928, the men's national field hockey team was unable to take part in the Summer Olympics after failing to qualify.

Below are the names of Indian qualified for the Olympics in Tokyo:



Archery

Tarundeep Rai, Men’s Recurve

Atanu Das, Men’s Recurve

Pravin Jadhav, Men’s Recurve

Deepika Kumari, Women's Recurve

The men's trio will also compete as a team at Tokyo 2020.

Archery’s support staffs



Coach: Mim Bahdur Gurung

Physiotherapist: Chinmay Shrirang Bhide



Athletics

KT Irfan, Men's 20km race walking

Sandeep Kumar, Men's 20km race walking

Rahul Rohilla, Men's 20km race walking

Bhawna Jat, Women's 20km race walking

Priyanka Goswami, Women's 20km race walking

Avinash Sable, Men's 3000m steeplechase

Murali Sreeshankar, Men's long jump

MP Jabir, Men's 400m hurdles

Neeraj Chopra, Men's javelin throw

Shivpal Singh, Men's javelin throw

Annu Rani, Women's javelin throw

Tajinderpal Singh Toor, Men's shot put

Dutee Chand, Women's 100m and 200m

Kamalpreet Kaur, Women's discus throw

Seema Punia, Women's discus throw

4x400 Mixed Relay

Men's 4x400m Relay

P Radhakrishnan Nair, Galina Bukharina, Dr Klaus, Mohinder Singh, Uwe Hohn, Rajmohan K, Amrish Kumar, Alexander Artsybashev, S Murali, N Ramesh, Alexander Sinitsyn, Rakhi Tyagi and Gurmeet Singh.

Support staff: Elmira Kiseleva, Abhishek Pandey, Ishaan Marwaha, Dr Andrei, Simoni Shah, Chandre, Pawan Kumar, Ketan Hulawale; Team Doctor: Dr Brajesh Koushle; Team Leader: Dr Madhukant Pathak.

Badminton

PV Sindhu, Women’s singles

B Sai Praneeth, Men’s singles

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, Men’s doubles

Tae Seng Park, Mathias Boe.

Physiotherapist: Evangeline Baddam, Sumansh Sivalanka, Dwi Santosa Agus



Boxing

Vikas Krishan (Men's, 69kg)

Lovlina Borgohain (Women's, 69kg)

Ashish Kumar (Men's, 75kg)

Pooja Rani (Women's, 75kg)

Satish Kumar (Men's, 91kg)

Mary Kom (Women's, 51kg)

Amit Panghal (Men's, 52kg)

Manish Kaushik (Men's, 63kg)

Simranjit Kaur (Women's, 60kg)

Equestrian

Santiago Nieva, Raffaele Bergamasco, CA Kuttappa, Mohammad Ali Qamar, Chhote LalAayush YekhandeKaranjeet SinghFouaad Mirza is the first Indian to qualify for the Games in 20 years.

Veterinary Doctor: Grigorios Maleas

Groom: Johana Pohjonen

Physiotherapist: Veronia Sinz



Fencing



Bhavani Devi became the first Indian fencer to qualify for the Olympics.

Golf

Anirban Lahiri

Udayan Mane

Aditi Ashok

Gymnastics

Pranati Nayak is only the second Indian woman gymnast to qualify for the Olympics.

Coach: Lakhan Sharma



Hockey



Men’s National Team

Goalkeepers: P. R. Sreejesh

Defenders: Harmanpreet Singh, Rupinder Pal Singh, Surender Kumar, Amit Rohidas, Birendra Lakra

Midfielders: Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Nilakanta Sharma, Sumit

Forwards: Shamsher Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Gurjant Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Mandeep Singh

Goalkeepers: Savita

Defenders: Deep Grace Ekka, Nikki Pradhan, Gurjit Kaur, Udita.

Midfielders: Nisha, Neha, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Monika, Nanjot Kaur, Salima Tete.

Forwards: Rani, Navneet Kaur, Lalremsiami, Vandana Katariya, Sharmila, Devi.

Judo

Sushila Devi Likmabam will be India's only participant in Judo at Tokyo 2020.

Rowing

Arjun Jat

Arvind Singh

Nethra Kumanan, Laser Radial

Vishnu Saravanan, Laser Standard

KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar, 49er

Shooting

Anjum Moudgil, 10m Women’s Air Rifle

Apurvi Chandela, 10m Women’s Air Rifle

Divyansh Singh Panwar, 10m Men’s Air Rifle

Deepak Kumar, 10m Men’s Air Rifle

Tejaswini Sawant, 50m Women’s Rifle 3 Position

Sanjeev Rajput, 50m Men’s Rifle 3 Position

Aishwarya Pratap Singh Tomar, 50m Men’s Rifle 3 Position

Manu Bhaker, 10m Women’s Air Pistol

Yashaswini Singh Deswal, 10m Women’s Air Pistol

Saurabh Chaudhary, 10m Men’s Air Pistol

Abhishek Verma, 10m Men’s Air Pistol

Rahi Sarnobat, 25m Women’s Pistol

Chinki Yadav, 25m Women’s Pistol

Angad Veer Singh Bajwa, Men’s Skeet

Mairaj Ahmad Khan, Men’s Skeet

Swimming

Sajan Prakash

Srihari Nataraj

Maana Patel

Sharath Kamal

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran

Sutirtha Mukherjee

Manika Batra

For the first time, India will have more than two sailors at the Olympics, including Nethra Kumanan, the first Indian woman sailor. For the first time India will be competing in more than one sailing event - Laser Radial, Laser Standard and 49er.India will have its largest contingent with 15 shooters.Four Indian table players qualified for the Olympics at the Asian qualifiers in Doha in March, including Sharath Kamal, who will be making his fourth appearance at the Games.Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra will also compete together in the mixed doubles after earning their Olympic berths at the Asian qualifiers.

Tennis



Sumit Nagal gets last minute entry in the Tokyo Olympics 2021 after some players withdraw their names. qualified for Tokyo 2020 via her protected ranking and she will partner with Ankita Raina in the women's doubles.

and Ankita Raina, Women's Doubles

Sumit Nagal, Men's singles

Weightlifting

Mirabai Chanu will be India's only representative in weightlifting at Tokyo 2020. Ranked second in the world, the former world champion is among the favourites for a medal in the women's 49kg weight division.

Wrestling



India is sending seven wrestlers to Tokyo. With Sonam Malik winning the quota in the 62kg category, Rio 2016 bronze medallist Sakshi Malik will not be wrestling at the Tokyo Olympics.