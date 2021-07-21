Tokyo Olympics 2021 India contingent: List of Indian athletes, officials

-
India has been sending a large contingent for the last three editions of the Summer Olympics. The Tokyo Olympics 2021 will see a 228-member strong contingent from India participate in 18 sporting events.
India's Olympic contingent for Tokyo 2020 includes 127 participants from 18 sports, including two alternate players and one reserve goalie in men's and women's hockey squads, respectively.
Four Indian sailors -- Nethra Kumanan and Vishnu Saravanan (laser class), KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar (49er class) -- were the first to reach Tokyo from their training bases in Europe.
Check Tokyo 2020 opening ceremony, India full schedule and live telecast details here
India in previous Olympics
In the 2016 Rio Olympics, 117 Indian athletes participated (63 men and 54 women) across 15 sports. The Indian roster featured three Olympic medalists from London, including badminton star Saina Nehwal, freestyle wrestler and four-time Olympian Yogeshwar Dutt, and rifle shooter Gagan Narang.
Check Tokyo 2020 men's and women's full schedule and match timings (India time) here
In the 2012 Summer Olympics in London, India sent 83 athletes, 60 men, and 23 women, who competed in 13 sports. In the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing, 57 athletes in 12 sports represented India, and for the first time since 1928, the men's national field hockey team was unable to take part in the Summer Olympics after failing to qualify.
Check India's hockey full schedule and match timings here
Below are the names of Indian athletes qualified for the Olympics in Tokyo:
Archery
- Tarundeep Rai, Men’s Recurve
- Atanu Das, Men’s Recurve
- Pravin Jadhav, Men’s Recurve
- Deepika Kumari, Women's Recurve
Archery’s support staffs
Coach: Mim Bahdur Gurung
Physiotherapist: Chinmay Shrirang Bhide
Check India's archery events full schedule and live telecast details here
Athletics
- KT Irfan, Men's 20km race walking
- Sandeep Kumar, Men's 20km race walking
- Rahul Rohilla, Men's 20km race walking
- Bhawna Jat, Women's 20km race walking
- Priyanka Goswami, Women's 20km race walking
- Avinash Sable, Men's 3000m steeplechase
- Murali Sreeshankar, Men's long jump
- MP Jabir, Men's 400m hurdles
- Neeraj Chopra, Men's javelin throw
- Shivpal Singh, Men's javelin throw
- Annu Rani, Women's javelin throw
- Tajinderpal Singh Toor, Men's shot put
- Dutee Chand, Women's 100m and 200m
- Kamalpreet Kaur, Women's discus throw
- Seema Punia, Women's discus throw
- 4x400 Mixed Relay
- Men's 4x400m Relay
Athletics support staffs
Coaches: P Radhakrishnan Nair, Galina Bukharina, Dr Klaus, Mohinder Singh, Uwe Hohn, Rajmohan K, Amrish Kumar, Alexander Artsybashev, S Murali, N Ramesh, Alexander Sinitsyn, Rakhi Tyagi and Gurmeet Singh.
Support staff: Elmira Kiseleva, Abhishek Pandey, Ishaan Marwaha, Dr Andrei, Simoni Shah, Chandre, Pawan Kumar, Ketan Hulawale; Team Doctor: Dr Brajesh Koushle; Team Leader: Dr Madhukant Pathak.
Badminton
- PV Sindhu, Women’s singles
- B Sai Praneeth, Men’s singles
- Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, Men’s doubles
Coaches: Tae Seng Park, Mathias Boe.
Physiotherapist: Evangeline Baddam, Sumansh Sivalanka, Dwi Santosa Agus
Check India's badminton full schedule and match timings here
Boxing
- Vikas Krishan (Men's, 69kg)
- Lovlina Borgohain (Women's, 69kg)
- Ashish Kumar (Men's, 75kg)
- Pooja Rani (Women's, 75kg)
- Satish Kumar (Men's, 91kg)
- Mary Kom (Women's, 51kg)
- Amit Panghal (Men's, 52kg)
- Manish Kaushik (Men's, 63kg)
- Simranjit Kaur (Women's, 60kg)
Boxing support staff:
Coach: Santiago Nieva, Raffaele Bergamasco, CA Kuttappa, Mohammad Ali Qamar, Chhote Lal
Physiotherapist: Aayush Yekhande
Doctor: Karanjeet Singh
Equestrian
Fouaad Mirza is the first Indian equestrian to qualify for the Games in 20 years.
Veterinary Doctor: Grigorios Maleas
Groom: Johana Pohjonen
Physiotherapist: Veronia Sinz
Fencing
Bhavani Devi became the first Indian fencer to qualify for the Olympics.
Golf
- Anirban Lahiri
- Udayan Mane
- Aditi Ashok
Pranati Nayak is only the second Indian woman gymnast to qualify for the Olympics.
Coach: Lakhan Sharma
Hockey
Men’s National Team
- Goalkeepers: P. R. Sreejesh
- Defenders: Harmanpreet Singh, Rupinder Pal Singh, Surender Kumar, Amit Rohidas, Birendra Lakra
- Midfielders: Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Nilakanta Sharma, Sumit
- Forwards: Shamsher Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Gurjant Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Mandeep Singh
Women’s National Team
- Goalkeepers: Savita
- Defenders: Deep Grace Ekka, Nikki Pradhan, Gurjit Kaur, Udita.
- Midfielders: Nisha, Neha, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Monika, Nanjot Kaur, Salima Tete.
- Forwards: Rani, Navneet Kaur, Lalremsiami, Vandana Katariya, Sharmila, Devi.
Sushila Devi Likmabam will be India's only participant in Judo at Tokyo 2020.
Rowing
- Arjun Jat
- Arvind Singh
For the first time, India will have more than two sailors at the Olympics, including Nethra Kumanan, the first Indian woman sailor. For the first time India will be competing in more than one sailing event - Laser Radial, Laser Standard and 49er.
- Nethra Kumanan, Laser Radial
- Vishnu Saravanan, Laser Standard
- KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar, 49er
India will have its largest Shooting contingent with 15 shooters.
- Anjum Moudgil, 10m Women’s Air Rifle
- Apurvi Chandela, 10m Women’s Air Rifle
- Divyansh Singh Panwar, 10m Men’s Air Rifle
- Deepak Kumar, 10m Men’s Air Rifle
- Tejaswini Sawant, 50m Women’s Rifle 3 Position
- Sanjeev Rajput, 50m Men’s Rifle 3 Position
- Aishwarya Pratap Singh Tomar, 50m Men’s Rifle 3 Position
- Manu Bhaker, 10m Women’s Air Pistol
- Yashaswini Singh Deswal, 10m Women’s Air Pistol
- Saurabh Chaudhary, 10m Men’s Air Pistol
- Abhishek Verma, 10m Men’s Air Pistol
- Rahi Sarnobat, 25m Women’s Pistol
- Chinki Yadav, 25m Women’s Pistol
- Angad Veer Singh Bajwa, Men’s Skeet
- Mairaj Ahmad Khan, Men’s Skeet
- Sajan Prakash
- Srihari Nataraj
- Maana Patel
Four Indian table tennis players qualified for the Olympics at the Asian qualifiers in Doha in March, including Sharath Kamal, who will be making his fourth appearance at the Games.
- Sharath Kamal
- Sathiyan Gnanasekaran
- Sutirtha Mukherjee
- Manika Batra
Tennis
Sumit Nagal gets last minute entry in the Tokyo Olympics 2021 after some players withdraw their names. Sania Mirza qualified for Tokyo 2020 via her protected ranking and she will partner with Ankita Raina in the women's doubles.
- Sania Mirza and Ankita Raina, Women's Doubles
- Sumit Nagal, Men's singles
Weightlifting
Mirabai Chanu will be India's only representative in weightlifting at Tokyo 2020. Ranked second in the world, the former world champion is among the favourites for a medal in the women's 49kg weight division.
Wrestling
India is sending seven wrestlers to Tokyo. With Sonam Malik winning the quota in the 62kg category, Rio 2016 bronze medallist Sakshi Malik will not be wrestling at the Tokyo Olympics.
- Seema Bisla, Women's Freestyle, 50kg
- Vinesh Phogat, Women’s Freestyle 53kg
- Anshu Malik, Women's Freestyle 57kg
- Sonam Malik, Women's Freestyle 62kg
- Ravi Kumar Dahiya, Men’s Freestyle 57kg
- Bajrang Punia, Men’s Freestyle 65kg
- Deepak Punia, Men’s Freestyle 86 kg
